Our body, when something is wrong, often reveals it with symptoms, which can be of different nature and type. For example, if we don’t drink enough water, we may have difficulty urinating, dry, flaky skin, as signs of an early stage of dehydration.

There are also some alarm bells that we could confuse with other pathologies. For this reason, it is always important to rely on the care of a doctor to identify the cause and act with a specific therapy.

To cause a certain discomfort, physical and psychological, then, could also be anxiety and stress, often underestimated. In fact, if it becomes a real chronic, pathological condition, we could experience frequent headaches, low energy, intestinal disorders.

While from an emotional point of view, we may feel feelings of perennial worry, mood swings, oppression, agitation, difficulty relaxing. A condition that must certainly never be ignored, especially if we are unable to overcome it and react.

No stress or Alzheimer’s, memory loss and high cholesterol could reveal the deficiency of this ignored mineral

A certain disorientation and personality disorder could, then, be indicators of a very widespread disease, which mainly affects the elderly. However, Alzheimer’s could also be precocious and manifest at an unsuspected age.

It is a degenerative process that alters brain and cognitive functions, also leading to total memory loss, in addition to other serious problems. Only through special tests is it possible to diagnose this important disease.

To cause certain physical and emotional conditions, however, are not only specific diseases, but also the lack of some fundamental nutrients.

For example, not stress or Alzheimer’s, memory loss and high cholesterol could reveal a deficiency of this ignored, but all-important mineral. This is manganese, a mineral concentrated mainly in the liver, pancreas, bones and kidneys. It has a strong antioxidant power and fights free radicals, preventing them from compromising our state of health. In fact, this component could help maintain the proper functioning of our brain and nervous system, as well as regulate cholesterol.

If we do not take a certain amount of this mineral, even if it happens rarely, we could have significant memory losses, cholesterol and blood pressure with high values. Even in the case of excess manganese, we may have symptoms such as psychiatric and liver problems.

What foods

In reality, there is no value regarding the recommended daily dose and it would vary based on age and gender. Levels, for normal adult men and women, could be between 2.3 and 1.8 mg.

The foods that are a source of this mineral are mainly green leafy vegetables, but also whole grains, coconut, almonds, hazelnuts, bananas, kiwis. Also some spices like mint, turmeric, cloves.

