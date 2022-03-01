No stylist! Amanda Seyfried talked about the red carpet of “Mean Girls”

UNITED STATES. – amanda seyfried He commented on how the beginning of his career was, remembering a detail from the avant premiere of “Mean Girls”. This he commented on the program of Jimmy Kimmelwhere she said that she herself chose all the dresses used in her first events.

At the time of the premiere of the popular 2004 film, the actress did not have much money. Because of that, she herself could not count on a stylist to help her in the process of choosing her outfits for the two premieres. The actress had to use the money she had left to buy two dresses and see how to stylize them and be able to use them to appear on the red carpet.

She also did her hair and makeup, no doubt. amanda seyfried he had to learn as he went. The host of the show showed her one of her outfits that she really couldn’t defend. It is that she was wearing a black dress with several transparencies accompanied by a white bra, which she showed. At that time, the actress was only interested in the fact that she had spent 600 dollars on the design.

The actress had no money for transportation to the avant premiere

The actress remembers with emotion that she did not even have money to pay for the car that took her to the event. That’s why she decided to walk to the avant premiere, something that was rare among the stars of the film. Kimmel wanted to know why she didn’t tell the studio about the situation, it seems that they thought she had the chance to get them, but the truth is that she was not known.

Now amanda seyfried She is a successful actress and considered one of the most complete in Hollywood. In any case, it is interesting for her to remember how her beginnings were and the things that she made of herself in order to give way to what is now a successful career in the film industry.



