NO TALEBANS NO! / Lone Survivor, the exaltation of the US force reminiscent of westerns

A film about Afghanistan seen with an American eye, Lone Survivor (2013) by Peter Berg with star Mark Wahlberg. From the series: I know ‘me and you are not a dick! This is US military policy in the world. The media has juxtaposed photos of helicopters fleeing Saigon in ’75 and now Kabul, a synthesis that would bring anyone to their knees, but not the American view of being the saviors of the universe. If at home they exterminated the Indians and subsequently saved Europe from Nazism, then more and more it was one debacle, with forcing and mystifications (see Iraq) in order to assert one’s superior power.

The director lived for about a month with the Navy Seals, an elite military corps together with the Delta Force and it is no coincidence that the film begins with the hard trials of the military and their abandonment. How to say: we are the strongest and we will be in the world. The story is true, taken from the autobiographical book by Marcus Lutrell, the only survivor of the guerrilla action in Afghan territory to eliminate Mullah Shan and his gang. It is 2005 and the Taliban are at the fruit, grouped in the north of the country and soon they would capitulate. Four seals are parachuted and sighted the village of the bandits. But at the most beautiful they meet some shepherds and here we have the first stumbling block. Some of the Americans are to eliminate civilians, but Lutrell / Wahlberg is opposed for ethical reasons and international military rules. They leave them free, one of them warns the mullah and the battle breaks out. It will last three days, in the film just over one.

In fact, it is a western in which only one will remain of four. Wahlberg is badly injured, but now comes the best part. He is saved by Gulab, an ethnic village chief Pashtun who, like doctors, helps anyone who is injured and hard-nosed faces the Taliban. Miracle!

In all this, the American logistical support looks like a Brancaleone army: a helicopter with sixteen soldiers arrives and is hit by a rocket. In the end the dead will be nineteen, an action – we would say – that ended badly to use delicate words.

Lutrell / Wahlberg will be cared for, looked after, defended by Gulab and then recovered by US forces. Gulab is the figure of a man who fights for his own principles and ideals and will be invited to the States to meet the man he saved. Who knows where it is now!

The dead Americans and the only one left alive have become heroes at home.

At the same time Biden between a crocodile tear and the other exalted the escape from Kabul. Emblematic is the photo of the last soldier (the green one taken with infrared) who leaves the Afghan soil, not just any soldier but a general, meaning that the commander is the last to abandon the ship.

A film that is ‘na’ mericanata, where despite the great military (and civilian) human losses, the cult of the American nation that fights to defeat injustices is always exalted. An action film in which death is seen (in the fighting) and little is glimpsed of the pain of the poor Afghans represented by Gulab, who with his courageous action saves the American, but endangers the village and its people . And hope can only be seen there.

The book was released in 2007, while the film was shot in New Mexico in the rugged Sangre di Cristo mountains (more than 3,000 meters above sea level) and the reconstructions of the village of Gulab about seventy kilometers from Albuquerque in Mexican territory. A territory that I know quite well being a compulsive reader of Tex Willer. We are close to the Navajo Indian Reservation where Eagle of the Night is the white head and in the places where the shooting took place many of the comics of the series that I reread this summer are set.

The heroes of the Bonelli publishing house are four: Tex, Kit Carson, Tiger Jack and Kit Willer. Seeing the film, which for the most part seemed to me a western with the good guys versus the bad guys, the comic came to mind. Lutrell / Wahlberg being recovered semi-moribund says: The battle is never abandoned! Tex also often says this, contradicting Kit Carson’s pessimism, but the bitter ending of the film is completely different from the comic.

