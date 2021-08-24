No tan trend, how and why Hollywood celebs fight tanning

Photo credit: Antony Jones – Getty Images

If until a few decades ago tanning was a real diktat, today there is a great rediscovery of the lunar pallor, which is chosen for both health and aesthetic reasons. More or less amber skin is no longer so glamorous, especially because much more awareness about its potential consequences: i damage from UV rays on the skin are well known, such as premature aging, spots, and last but not least, melanomas.

Although we can protect ourselves with more or less protective creams, we cannot completely eliminate the risk, which is why more and more people are choosing to give up their tanned complexion and avoid the sun like a vampire, and if you really have to expose yourself, you have to be literally shielded.

Among the adepts of no tan, there are obviously many Hollywood divas, who love to keep their pale skin as well as fight against the more or less evident signs of aging: they know that show business is anything but kind to women who are over 40 and / or who don’t just look perfect .

So here are the most famous singers and actresses who have decided to carry on a daily battle against the sun’s rays.

Nicole Kidman

Her aversion to the sun has been known for years: impossible to see her tanned! Nicole Kidman she is a natural redhead and consequently has a very light and very delicate skin: the actress always chooses to apply very high screen sun creams that she has been applying with great consistency for years and to wear wide-brimmed hats to protect her beautiful face above all.

Madonna

Another adept of protection at all costs is the superstar Madonna, which counts the absence of tanning among its beauty secrets. To the sunscreen with total protection and to the opaque clothes even on the beach, there are two professional figures she specifically hired, namely the umbrella stand, who have the task of creating beneficial shadows on the singer 365 days a year.

Anne Hathaway

Also Anne Hathaway indulge its nature by protecting itself properly from the sun. If her very pale skin with a pink undertone is already naturally struggling to get a tan, the actress chooses to protect herself and spend most of her summer days in the shade, even when she is by the sea. the result is a definitely sought-after beauty given by the contrasts between diaphanous skin and dark hair and eyes.

Charlize Theron

An integral part of the charm of Charlize Theron it is certainly her icy and somewhat severe beauty, underlined by the fair skin, which she herself has always loved and cared for: finding herself more beautiful with a natural complexion, she has always carefully avoided exposing herself to the sun since she was a young girl and the result it is a whole skin today extremely compact and bright.

Gwen Stefani

Singer Gwen Stefani it is literally obsessed with the sun, that is that it is not difficult to catch her on the beach while she is fully dressed with a hat, sunglasses and umbrella. Her retro diva look can only impose absolutely porcelain skin in texture as in color, which is why she defends it with nails and teeth.

Emilia Clarke

The English actress famous for playing Daenerys ne Game of thrones she is also part of the clan of actresses with very fair skin that naturally repels the sun. However, her repulsion is further justified by an episode that happened to her as a child or an unpleasant burn after exposure not adequately protected. She has since decided to finish with a tan

Amy Adams, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kristen Stewart, Elle Fanning, Cate Blanchett are some of the other Hollywood stars who have decided to give up the tan: they are all characterized by very light skins as well as hair, which tends to be blond or red, representing phototypes typically delicate to sunlight, which could suffer the worst damage.

However, we must not exaggerate with the absolute prohibition of the sun: the human body absorbs 80-90% of the vitamin D right through the sun and only the rest through the power supply. This vitamin is essential for the correct functioning of the metabolism but above all for the calcification of the bones: we know that protection is necessary, but as in all things, extremisms can have unwanted effects.