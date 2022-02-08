no team relay for Dominik and Italy in trouble

In times of Covid, it can also happen that you get on the podium of the Olympic Games and turn out positive the next day.

This is what happened to Dominik Fischnaller, who took home the bronze in the inaugural Beijing 2022 sledging race, or in the men’s single, before ending up in quarantine from today. Cousin Kevin, who was also supposed to compete between Saturday and Sunday, was stopped by the positive buffer last Friday, for Dominik it went in luxury with the possibility of getting on track and conquering the most important laurel of his career, even if now there is a big problem for Armin Zoeggeler’s national team.

The lighthouse of the Italy team cannot be in fact for the relay team on February 10th, a race in which the Azzurri could have aimed very high with a double like Rieder / Kainzwaldner and with the female single of Andrea Voetter, Kevin’s girlfriend. (and so far tested negative to the double daily buffer).