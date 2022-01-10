No tech crashes, just adjustments after a breathtaking ride From FinanciaLounge



No tech crashes, just adjustments after a breathtaking ride



In 2022 it will be necessary to look inside the indices to understand where to take the profit and where to buy on reversals. The skid of the year does not anticipate a return to the bubble of 2000 but reflects a thousand different situations

There are not a few who look with some apprehension, if not something more, at the graph of Nasdaq, the index-symbol of global tech which in the first 5 sessions of 2022 left a thousand points on the ground. In the end we are talking about just over 6% but half of the slide was concentrated on the day of the Befana and on Friday 7 there was a further decline of 1% instead of the rebound. An acceleration that telegraphs an incoming crash for the big techs that have reached the end of the race? Or a healthy one correction from the excesses that opens entrance windows to buy on sale? Both of these would seem to be wrong questions, and therefore destined not to have a useful answer. Talk about today tech shares it is not the same thing as it was 22 years ago to talk about the new economy and internet titles. At the time it was an avant-garde in uncharted territory, in a world that all in all still worked mainly with the old economy. Today digital is the backbone of the entire global economy, the cloud is used in agriculture, ocean freight transport, oil & gas, manufacturing industry starting with cars, construction and infrastructure, up to credit and finance. To hypothesize the crash of the tech means to imagine the end of the world.

INSIDE THE TECH THERE IS EVERYTHING

Evidently this is not the case. We must go and look deeply into the indices, and not just the Nasdaq, because also in the S&P 500 the tech component now weighs at least two thirds. And inside you can find everything. Like Enphase Energy, which has fallen by 21% since the beginning of the year and is now 44% from the highs of just a couple of months ago, after a breathtaking ride, which however continues to trade at stellar multiples. Meanwhile, Enphase is it tech or energy, an advanced sector of almost 50% in 2021? Apply technology to solar production and energy storage. Or Nvidia, entered the territory of the Bear, given that the distance from the maximum exceeds even if by just 20%, but also back from a wild race that led it to increase the value of the title tenfold in three years, with a monstrous acceleration between mid 2020 and early December, when the correction began. Talking about Bear for an action that continues to be worth three times what it was 18 months ago seems like a joke …

** This article was written by FinanciaLounge