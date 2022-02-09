no tests even for the symptomatic, only for the frail- Corriere.it

Even Denmark towards the stop to mass tracking, stop free. It makes no sense to allocate large sums of public money with a variant that is so easily transmitted but milder

Turned on tampons in the Nordic countries. The sample states of the stakeout reverse course: no more mass testing. Lin Denmark announced that the number of molecular swabs will drop from 500,000 per day to 200,000 to adapt to the current phase of development of the epidemic. Not only that: by March 6, the stop to free tests funded by the government. Vaccines and easy access to tests have been our super weapons against the epidemic – said Danish Health Minister Magnus Heunicke – this has had a positive effect on the number of hospitalizations and now allows us to reduce our large distribution of test. Sweden has gone further: it has suspended swabs on a large scale even among symptomatic people. Dismantle the movable tents in the city squares and the drive-in centers for tampons are gone. From today only healthcare workers, the elderly and the most vulnerable will be entitled to free PCR testing if they are symptomaticwhile the rest of the population will simply be asked to stay home in case of fever or other suspicious symptoms.. The rapid tests are obviously available for purchase in supermarkets and pharmacies, but their results are not reported to the health authorities. Private individuals can also perform test and issue certificates for international travel, but their cost will not be reimbursed by the state or insurance. Buffers now anti cheap With a variant such as Omicron easily transmissible but milder, it makes no sense to resort to expensive tests on a large scale and allocate large sums of public money to them, the upstream reasoning. We have reached a point where the cost and relevance of tests are no longer justifiable – noted the head of the Swedish Public Health Agency, Karin Tegmark Wisell – If we were to have tests for everyone who has Covid-19, it would mean spending half a billion crowns a week (about $ 55 million) and $ 2 billion per month ($ 220 million), added Tegmark Wisell. In 2021, the Stockholm region alone spent the equivalent of over $ 320 million on PCR testing – money the government says could be better spent elsewhere..

Contagion up and restrictions down Tightening the tampons goes hand in hand with removing the restrictions. In Sweden from midnight starts the free all: gatherings and restaurants with no limit of people with stops for green pass requests at the entrance. The pandemic is not over but has entered a completely new phase and, although infection rates have increased, the increase in infections does not weigh heavily on hospitals, explained Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson. After all, Sweden stood out among the European nations for its soft response. It never resorted to lockdowns and closures, relying mostly on the individual responsibility of citizens. Although coronavirus deaths have been high compared to other Nordic countries, they have been lower than many other places in Europe that have activated blockades. Me tooin Denmark, thanks to the high rates of vaccination, it lifted all restrictions. 5.8 million people live free, without even the obligation of a mask indoors and on public transport. Yet the infections are galloping: almost 1% of the population tested positive for the coronavirus in a single day last week. The country is registering a number of Covid-19 cases per capita among the highest in the world and hospitalizations have reached an all-time high. But the government from February 1 no longer considers Covid a socially critical disease. And, having abandoned all restrictions, it starts to dismantle the tracking. Tests in Europe The squeeze on swabs also distinguishes the two Scandinavian countries in Europe where testing remains popular even for people who show no symptoms. Students and teachers in Greece, for example, are required to take the test twice a week and many countries require in the absence of a green pass a negative test to enter restaurants, cinemas and other places indoors. In Great Britain, infected people can end quarantine after five days with two negative rapid tests. The London government has even made the express swabs with home delivery available free of charge, and urged people to use them before attending potentially risky haunts. Sweden leads the way However Stockholm could prove to be a forerunner : others could follow his example, now that several governments begin to consider treating Covid 19 as other endemic diseases. Sweden is leading the way and other nations will inevitably follow – predicts Dr. Bharat Pankhania, lecturer at the University of Exeter Medical School in Great Britain – An informed and largely vaccinated population can be considered reliable, capable of isolating themselves in case of symptoms without the need for expensive tests – observes – Rather the attention must be paid to sensitive contexts such as hospitals, nursing homes and other sensitive places where there are very vulnerable people. Denmark, moreover, had made school with its crown passport launched last April, as well as for its capillary network of laboratories for swab analysis and the free offer of tests.

Now the two Scandinavian countries seem to herald a future in which rich countries can afford to live with the virus, as long as they have high vaccination rates and a solid health infrastructure.

