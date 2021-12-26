No, that is not the Alfa Romeo Tonale in its final form

Many times it is very easy to make a mistake. The blindness in this case is due to an Alfa Romeo Tonale waiting for that 2019 Geneva Motor Show which had proposed it in a very pleasant Concept version. Indeed, the protagonist is the Alfa Romeo Tonale Concept, therefore not the future series version that we will appreciate in the dealership starting from June 4, 2022, or most likely within the first quarter of the year that will come through images, data and official information.

At the center of the story there is a video launched by Alfa Romeo, and relaunched by its CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato, useful to wish the people of Alfisti waiting for the relaunch (and of the Tonale, the real one) happy holidays. Although many (ok, us too) were quick to spread useless hopes, admitting that what you see in the video of happy holidays starting from about 1:07 is precisely the Alfa Romeo Tonale in its definitive guise. In short, a teaser, hidden by words and phrases useful for tracing the future of the Biscione. A fake teaser, that has nothing to do with the real definitive version of the first Alfa Romeo C-SUV.

The Alfa Romeo Tonale for Christmas greetings is not the definitive version: it is the Tonale Concept

Based on what we have now ascertained from the myriad spy photos of the Alfa Romeo Tonale prototypes that have been circulating for a few months now on the roads open to traffic throughout Italy, and beyond, what you see in the final section of the Biscione’s video greeting is not the C-SUV that we will see next year.

If the stylistic comparison that sees a concrete difference in the design of the front headlights, in that of the rear lights and for what concerns the rear-view mirrors here replaced by cameras (or as already seen on the Tonale Concept of Geneva), we can also specify something else. to corroborate the thesis.

The 2019 video starts as early as the second 0:57

In fact, just take a look at the video of 21 March 2019 entitled “The story behind the Alfa Romeo Tonale Concept – The Anatomy of a Sign”, released by Alfa Romeo over two years ago. Scrolling through the frames up to the second 0:57 you will notice something “shocking”! The video section concerned reproduces exactly the same frames, the same images and any other additional aspect, present in the video “Alfa Romeo, Buone Feste” of last December 23rd. A condition noticed by few (or perhaps not specifically noticed by most), useful to establish that the one glimpsed at the end of the Biscione’s greeting video is not the final version of the Alfa Romeo Tonale that we will see soon, but rather the Tonale Concept seen at the Geneva Motor Show in 2019. No more, no less.

The 2021 video starts as early as 1:07