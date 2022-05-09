No, the childhood hepatitis cases were not caused by the COVID-19 vaccine

May 03, 2022 11:38 a.m. | Reading time: 2 minutes May 03, 2022 11:38 a.m. | Reading time: 2 minutes

If you only have a few seconds, read these lines:

An article from the disinforming site TierraPura circulates on Telegram entitled: “The WHO [Organización Mundial de la Salud] issues an alert for a new form of hepatitis that affects children. It could be caused by the Covid vaccine.”

However, this is false, since although there is an alert for cases of hepatitis of unknown origin in the child population in different countries, any link with the COVID-19 vaccine was ruled out. The affected children had not received the coronavirus vaccine.

The WHO, the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the UK Health Security Agency explicitly ruled out the hypothesis.

circulate in Telegram an article on the Tierra Pura website entitled: “WHO [Organización Mundial de la Salud] issues an alert for a new form of hepatitis that affects children. It could be caused by the COVID vaccine.” However, it is false that it could be caused by the coronavirus vaccine.

It should be noted that the TierraPura site throughout the COVID-19 pandemic spread disinformation and supported conspiracy theories by advertising on social networks and that are explained in this research from checked.

The article supports a first true point: both the WHO and the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC), the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA) have issued a health alert after detecting an unusual increase in cases of hepatitis in children in the United Kingdom, some European countries (including Spain), the United States and Israel.

However, it is false that “it could be caused by the coronavirus vaccine” as stated in the disinformation article since when the UKHSA launched the first health alert, none of the patients had received a dose of this vaccine.

The UKHSA published a Detailed report on the increase in cases of sudden-onset hepatitis in children, with data and findings from January 2022 to April 20 last. According to the report, the cases are predominantly in children under 5 years of age who showed initial symptoms of gastroenteritis (diarrhea and nausea) followed by the onset of jaundice.

Report notes no link to coronavirus vaccine: “None of the currently confirmed cases in children under 10 in the UK are known to have been vaccinated.”

In the United Kingdom, it is only possible to administer a dose against COVID-19 to the population that is five years old or older, since this vaccine has not been approved for a younger population. The ECDC, WHO and UKHSA have explicitly rejected this hypothesis in their reports on this hepatitis.

“Hypotheses related to side effects of COVID-19 vaccines are not currently supported, as the vast majority of affected children did not receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” Indian The OMS

No cases have been reported in Argentina so far. However, the Ministry of Health of the Nation issued on April 27 last a epidemiological alert “to sensitize the health team and strengthen the detection of severe acute hepatitis in children under 16 years of age with negative tests for viral hepatitis (A, B, C, E and D)”.

“The coronavirus vaccine is not responsible for these cases of hepatitis,” explained pediatrician Angela Gentile, head of the Department of Epidemiology at the Ricardo Gutierrez Children’s Hospital.

checked already denied on other occasions (see here Y here) the alleged links between cases of acute hepatitis of unknown origin in children and the COVI-19 vaccine as can be seen

This check is part of the initiative Third Party Fact-checker of Facebook in Argentina. In the case of photos and videos, we work with faked images or images taken out of context and we always analyze the images together with the text with which they were presented.

Fake On The Nets · #FalseInTheNetworks · Hepatitis



This check was suggested via telegram.

Did you like this note?

Help us maintain this project. JOIN