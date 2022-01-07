No, the Omicron variant is not a cold at all

For days we have been hearing more and more often that the Covid, with the arrival of the Omicron variant, “cooled“. A term used to indicate that the effects of Covid are now more similar to those of a cold – and therefore not very serious – compared to the coronavirus that we have known with the first variants.

But this is simply not the case. The data show how the difference between Covid (even with Omicron) and colds is huge and that a comparison – despite the effects of vaccines – is not possible. To explain why, contacted by Money.it, is Aureliano Stingi, PhD in Cancer Biology and collaborator of the WHO task force against fake news on Covid.

First of all it must be specified that it is about two viruses “completely different”: Stingi made a comparison using the Rhinovirus, which is the most frequent form, but “it should be noted that the cold is represented by a series of symptoms, but in most cases when you have a cold it is the Rhinovirus“.

A virus that “it has nothing to do with Sars-Cov-2” and the Omicron variant, Stingi points out. So that “they don’t even belong to the same family“: The Rhinovirus has nothing to do with the coronavirus.

Omicron vs. cold: the different transmissibility

The first data highlighted by the researcher is the difference in transmissibility, comparing the value R0: in the common cold is equal to 1.88, “that is, if I have a cold I attack it on an average of 1.88 people“.

With Omicron this value rises up to over 10, which means that “infected 10 people“. A value that, with what has been defined as one of the most contagious viruses in history (Omicron), gives the idea of ​​how the two values ​​are not comparable: we are talking more about the five times the transmissibility for Covid.

Mortality from colds and Covid

Even more evident is the difference on the mortality of the two viruses: “For Rhinoviruses, lethality is difficult to find because it causes virtually no deaths. It can occur in immunocompressed individuals, but mortality is less than 0.04%“.

With SARS-CoV-2, also considering the impact of vaccinations, we are about 1%. “Even considering vaccines and Omicron we are talking about different orders of magnitude, not comparable. Covid is 25 times more lethal and even if there were only 10 it would be a huge difference”, Stingi points out.

The effects of the two viruses on people: pathogenesis

Another element to consider is that of effects of the two viruses on our body. First of all – recalls the expert – “the effects of colds derive from what our immune system does that fights the virus: fever, runny nose, sneezing, are mechanisms that our body puts in place and it is not the virus that is harming us“.

With Sars-CoV-2 we have not just the effects due to the reaction of our body, but also the negative effects of the virus. For example, in the case of Covid, it can give us “effects also at the cardio-circulatory level, therefore thrombosis, myocarditis, pericarditis, formation of inflammatory molecules which then lead to the possible death of patients, pneumonia, destruction of lung cells“.

On the contrary, those of cold I am “small symptoms, a sign that our body is working“. With Covid the affected organs, moreover, there are many: “It has been found in all organs and can damage them, even the brain, bronchi, lungs, liver. For example, in some cases, smells and tastes are not perceived because the virus also damages the cells of the nose and tongue“.

Omicron’s least lethality

It is therefore not enough to say that with the Omicron variant, Covid is less lethal, because the difference compared to the cold remains abysmal. Furthermore the less virulence than Omicron it may be due to a “joint effect“: On the one hand it is”inherently less lethal for biological reasons“- Stingi points out – on the other hand there is the impact of”vaccinations or the many healed for which our immune system is ready to fight”The virus.

In fact this means that it is “difficult to disconnect the two effects: therefore there is both a lower lethality of Omicron from pathogenesis and an impact of healings and vaccinations” that reduce Omicron’s lethality.