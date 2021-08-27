No, the Taliban, Isis and Al-Qāʿida are not the same thing

Who is responsible for yesterday’s attack in Kabul, in which about a hundred people were killed? Why carry out an attack in a place already torn apart by a thousand other problems? Was it the Taliban? Was it ISIS? Or Al-Qāʿida? The answer, the confusions of the Italian press, the skirmishes of our local politics: no, the Taliban, Isis and Al-Qaeda are not the same thing.

Let’s imagine that this morning you have decided to inform yourself through the Libero pages to deepen the Afghan question. You should have found, on the front page, a fairly eloquent “Other than dealing, they shoot us“. If you had then opened Twitter, seeking the opinion of the League secretary Matteo Salvini, you would have come across a very harsh intervention against “people from PD and 5Stelle who want to talk to these people, crazy stuff ”.

Lying knowing you are lying

Now, what prompted you to turn to these two sources of information and opinion remains a mystery to us, but actually, from this cross-reading, there is room for reflection. To explain it as Salvini and as Libero, it seems that it was the Taliban who caused yesterday’s attack in Kabul near the airport, in which, in two close attacks, More than 100 people lost their lives, including Afghan citizens and US Marines.

The cauldron of extremism

Far be it from us to defend the questionable work of the Taliban, but, wanting to deepen and trying not to use what is happening on the other side of the world for a foolish party guerrilla in our home, it is necessary, in these cases, to clear the field from simplifications, misunderstandings and misinformation. We learned this on our skin a few decades ago, when we could see that the great cauldron of terrorism (even our own) was more heterogeneous and complex than we imagined. That groups hostile to the same enemy were often also on a collision course with each other. That a commonality of purpose could also be just a temporary affair, easily crumbling under the boulders of basic differences. For this reason it is very necessary to understand what the Taliban are and how they differ from Isis, Al-Qāʿida and other extremist groups in the area.

Who are the Taliban

The Taliban, or Taliban (“students”), is an Afghan terrorist organization. Their ideology is Islamic fundamentalist: that is, it is based on the literal interpretation of the Koran, hoping for a return to “Foundations” of early Islam. They developed as a political and military movement for the defense of Afghanistan following the collapse of the Soviet protectorate, which brought with it a subsequent bloody guerilla warfare. The Taliban, through their political action, work for the creation of an Emirate. With this objective they ruled over most of Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001. They were recognized diplomatically by only three states: United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

The political leaders of the Taliban are religious leaders called “ulama”, ie scholars of Islam. Their reconquest of the territory has been going on for twenty years, after fleeing following the arrival of Western armies: they too, like other extremist organizations, they use force, attacks and violent repression to keep the population in check. The Taliban are powerful in military and economic terms, but they have different objectives from Al-Qāʿida and especially from Isis. From the seventies to today Within the Taliban team, in fact, former mujahideen militants who fought alongside the United States the war against invasion by the USSR from 1979 to 1989. A film that tells (albeit with an American point of view) this story is “Charlie Wilson’s War” with Tom Hanks. The Taliban make their return to the international scene after the attack on the Twin Towers in September 2001. Although it has been attributed to Al-Qaeda, the Taliban offer protection to the leader of the latter group, the Saudi billionaire Osama Bin Laden. On the run from Kabul, the Taliban had to fall back on actions of resistance to Westerners: their main objective in these twenty years has been ousting foreign military forces and the “puppet government” of Kabul. Taliban against Isis against Al-Qāʿida

What makes the Taliban unbearable in the eyes of organizations like ISIS, however, is their lack of planetary ambitions: the Taliban aspire to Afghanistan, full stop, as does Hamas to Palestine.. The thing they care about most is therefore international recognition: already the fact that the governments of the various countries have had to agree on the terms for the abandonment of Kabul is for them part of an objective achieved as new interlocutors on behalf of Afghanistan. Even in the Taliban universe, however, there is no lack of internal divisions and heterogeneity: what they want to provide outside is the idea of ​​a monolithic and concordant group, but in reality it is a fragmented team in small local power centers. Al-Qāʿida and Isis, instead, they rely on their functioning on a sort of well-defined organization chart, with respectively Ayman al-Zawahiri and the new caliph of Isis at the top. Loading... Advertisements ISIS and yesterday’s attack in Kabul The perpetrators of yesterday’s attack in Kabul were immediately identified as ISIS militants. Indeed, as had been predicted by numerous intelligence forces around the world, which one best opportunity for ISIS to hit two targets as hated as Western forces and the Taliban itself on the same occasionthe? Daniele Raineri underlined this in Il Foglio: the Taliban would have no interest in planting a bomb at the Kabul airport at this time. Their desperate need for international recognition is the picklock Western countries are using to complete airlift operations with Kabul. Not that the Taliban are famous for keeping their word, but it would not be in their best interest self sabotage in this way. On the other hand, those who want to sabotage this whole operation are ISIS, which considers the Taliban to be softened, who collaborate with the Pakistani secret services and who also support Al-Qāʿida, a group that the Islamic State considers old and to be replaced. In this attack, therefore, ISIS hit three specific targets: civilians fleeing to the West, the Taliban who “collaborate” with foreigners and foreigners themselves, invading the territory. The Isis of Khorasan There is also a question to consider: Isis has its own Afghan office founded in 2014, in the province of Khorasan, located between Pakistan, Iran, Afghanistan and Central Asia. However, it has to deal with the decrease of its elements which, therefore, focus on a strategy made up of particularly violent and noisy terrorist attacks. As an in-depth article in Il Post explains, it is believed that it is this section that is responsible for the attack on Kabul airport, under the name of Isis-K. Their leader is from the Pakistani Taliban and responds to the name of Hafiz Saeed Khan, self-declared first “emir” of Isis K. Taliban and Al-Qaeda The dividing line between the Taliban and Al-Qāʿida, on the other hand, has always been less clear. Over the years they have often collaborated in attacks against the Western military and the Haqqani Network, one of the most reactionary Taliban fringe, is particularly close to the group founded by Bin Laden. However, some differences remain: the Taliban say they do not want to carry out attacks and attacks on civilians, while Al-Qāʿida hits non-military targets and believes in global jihad, not just limited to Afghanistan. Elisa Ghidini