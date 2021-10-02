News

no, there is no Ryan Gosling in the new Netflix original movie

Among the torrent of new content that arrived this early November on Netflix, one of the films that are receiving the most attention is Holidate from John Whitesell, a romantic comedy full of comedy and good feelings that sees as protagonists Emma Roberts (American Horror Story) And Luke Bracey.

The story is simple: a girl, Sloane (Roberts), tormented by questions from family members about her relationship with some man, decides to make a pact with a boy named Jackson (Bracey) to introduce him as her boyfriend during the holiday season.

A decent rom-com that, however, is making the public speak via social media for something unexpected that happens against the backdrop of the love story between Sloane and Jackson. Thing? Basically, in a particular scene from the movie shot at the supermarket, most Netflix users were convinced that a background actor was without a shadow of a doubt Ryan Gosling.

But is it really him? Obviously not, because as theIndependent the actor in that scene is called Chad Zigmund, for another substitute for the protagonist, who however for physical prowess, form and features resembles in an impressive way to Gosling.

You too were convinced that you had seen the interpreter of La La Land in Holidate? What do you think? Let us know as always in the comments at the bottom of the news.

