No, there should be no sacred land in the cinema

A few days ago Denis Villeneuve, interviewed by Insider, said he was “lucky” to still be part of the film industry after the flop at the box office of Blade Runner 2049. He went on to add that Nolan himself once confided to him that he was moving on “sacred ground”; Villeneuve even called his operation “a sacrilege”. And now on Dunes, with its budget of 165 million dollars and, as things currently stand, its nearly 120 million sold at the box office, what will it end up saying? That all of space, all of the stars and all of Frank Herbert’s spice were sacred ground?

Of course, conditions are different now, compared to when Ryan Gosling appeared on screen alongside Harrison Ford, talking about real or supposed androids and real or imagined chosen ones (and yes, I’m biased when it comes to Villeneuve, but it is a discussion that I have more than willingly followed, but this is not a discourse on the quality of the film in question). There is a pandemic in between and an entire sector (one of many), the cinema, which is still struggling to open the doors of physical cinemas, leaving the digital ones temporarily closed.

There is also to say that yes, a film is a product to be sold in some way and it is normal for them to be reckoned in the end. Consequently, the Canadian director’s fear is at least legitimate, because being branded as a lover of productions with many zeros that however fail to re-enter the expenses risks, it is true, to compromise your career. But this does not mean that, from a purely artistic point of view, the very idea of ​​a “sacred territory” is not a poison that has already been around for some time and that it would be necessary to spit it out first.

Already the idea that a film like Blade Runner is a sacred ground should at least make you smile. Ridley Scott’s film (also not very lucky at the box office) exist at least seven versions, created for different reasons over time: not really a sacred text engraved in white marble. But if the director and the production have struggled so much to enclose in a precise form that strange and familiar future – which for us, in one sense or another, has already passed – why should other artists stop talking about it, hypothesizing new forms of it? , maybe even different? Not to contradict the mental image (yes, sometimes, hot stamped on hardened steel) of the fans?

If the other arts had never come into question, we would still be here painting landscapes trying to render them on the canvas with the greatest possible fidelity – wondering what colors the masters of the past would have used to make the exhaust fumes vivid and almost tangible. factories. We really must condemn any production that comes to terms with something that has already existed in the past to the same fate as Star Wars, the sacred ground par excellence, protected by fierce armies ready to pillory anything that deviates from a very precise formula (made of those ingredients, to be arranged in that way, in that order, to obtain that result)?

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

It will be said: but can’t we concentrate on the new, avoiding stirring in the old? Legitimate, but that’s not the point, on the contrary: question these assumptions sacred grounds – shake them, knock them down, turn them over like socks – just doesn’t get stuck in the eternal tale of a single story endlessly repeated. You can open new discourses, with new works, or decide to continue discussions already undertaken by others – when these, as in the case of Blade Runner 2049, are able to provide valid reflections in the present. But if the hateful come into play sacred grounds then the new is opposed only by the echo of past words: what harm have these directors, these screenwriters, these actors, these cinematographers done, to be condemned only to repeat what others have already said?