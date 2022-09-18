No, This Guy Didn’t Just Kamehameha An Entire Hall In Fortnite

The internet has debunked a viral clip of what looks like a Fortnite player eliminating the other 99 players in the lobby before they even had a chance to jump off the bus.

ICYMI: Goku was the last childhood hero to get a gun in the pop culture giant Epic Games. The editor introduced a number of characters and elements from the Dragon Ball Z franchise to the game last month. It includes Goku, Vegeta, the Nimbus cloud and a weapon that allows you to shoot a Kamehame.

In a viral clip reportedly first shared by TikToker @diagotyou, a player dressed as Goku retrieves the Kamehameha item from a tent on Spawn Island. They then fire the energy blast into the sky seconds before the hall boards the party.

The attack appears to hit the bus and instantly kills other players. If true, this should be one of the fastest games ever. Fortnite nowadays.

@diagotyou Fortnite #goku #Fortnite #fortniteclips #battle royale #blzdsquad #battlebus #fyp ♬ original sound – CEO OF FOOTBALL EDITS

But before you start your machines and try this at home, we have some bad news for you. According to dedicated fans, the video is fake.

A user on Twitter said the beam’s reach was not far enough to reach the sky. But they noted that the animation looked believable. Another mentioned that there is no hitbox when you are inside the bus.

Still, you can’t deny that Fortnite is absolute anime shit right now. Saiyans take on characters like Darth Vader and Ariana Grande and anime sound effects and explosions decorated the battlefield.

I didn’t know you could actually block someone’s kamehameha with another kamehameha on fortnite until now pic.twitter.com/n1RNCMSUVT — PetitKuriboh (@yugiohtas) September 2, 2022

How Fortnite Players Say Kamehameha pic.twitter.com/S8fWvBOZrX — JoJo (@JoJoJosiah_ttv) September 2, 2022

Dragon Ball Z fans were also losing their – well – balls at the sight of Goku and Vegeta making the classic grimace Fortnite dances.