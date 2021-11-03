No! This is not a photo of a Palestinian girl injured by the fragments of a bomb

On November 1, 2021, the Facebook page Marcus Navajo published a photo of a Palestinian girl allegedly victim of a bombing. The same image is published on Twitter and some blogs, always accompanied by attacks against Israel accusing her of the injuries sustained by the child. But this is a hoax, given that that little girl is neither Palestinian nor a victim of a bombing.

For those in a hurry

There is no source to support the bombing that would later have injured the child in the photo.

The photo was published in 2019, along with many others, to talk about a girl born with Sturge-Weber syndrome.

She is not a victim of Israeli bombings, she is not even Palestinian: her name is Bianca Latino and she is American.

Bianca Latino was born in Rockford, Illinois (USA).

Analyses

Here is what is reported in the post by Marcus Navajo: “They are fragments of a bomb that penetrated his house, but did not penetrate the beauty of the soul of this Palestinian child”. The post passed over a thousand Facebook shares in just 24 hours.

We find the same image shared by pro-Palestine and anti-Israel activists. Here are some examples (here, here And here):

The photo was also used in an article on Maurizio Blondet’s blog on May 21, 2021 entitled “A Palestinian terrorist”.

The true story of the little girl

The child portrayed is not the victim of an Israeli bombing of Palestine. Her name is Bianca Latino and she was born in Rockford, Illinois (USA) and the injuries are not the work of a bomb or an accident, but of the Sturge-Weber syndrome, a rare skin disease characterized by malformations on the face.

To report his story, in April 2019, are the tabloids The Sun And Mirror. Further information can be found in a report dated January 6, 2019 of the American 23WIFR, in which a fundraiser for the Sturge-Weber Foundation is mentioned and where the girl’s face is shown one year after her birth.

The photo used via Facebook, Twitter and blogs, we find it published on the site Caternews.com with the following description: “PICS BY DEANNA LATINO / CATERS NEWS – (PICTURED: Showing the burn like marks on her face that people have thought could be burns, a contagious disease like measles, or the mum abusing her child or not taking care of her – this lasts normally for two weeks before vanishing once more) “.

Conclusions

The photo is authentic, but it is offered as proof of an event that has never occurred against the child portrayed. A false context useful to create indignation for or against the parties involved in the conflict between Palestine and Israel.

