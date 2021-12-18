No time can be wasted in strengthening territorial assistance

by Antonio Saitta

17 DEC – Dear Director,

During the pandemic, there was a widespread awareness that the NHS needs to better structure the prevention services and local services. It is perhaps the first time that more territorial services have been unanimously requested, even before hospital beds, for the care of chronic elderly patients. There is a need, certainly not a recent one, to urgently modify the health supply according to a different demand than in the past; demand determined by the increase in the years of life of the elderly population with the consequent growth of chronic diseases that affect 80% of the population over 65 and often occur simultaneously in the same individual. SARS-CoV-2 positive deceased patients are known to be predominantly elderly with multiple chronic conditions.

After years of national health expenditure per capita lower than Western Europe and with a real growth rate close to zero, the Draghi government has marked a turning point both with the increase of the national health fund (2 billion a year for three years ), both with the additional allocation of 860 million for the financing of 12 thousand postgraduate scholarships in medicine, and finally with the PNRR which assigns 16.53 billion to healthcare, of which 7 for the creation of Community Homes, Community Hospitals and Central Operative.

The Regions are now in a position to concretely embark on the certainly complex path of strengthening territorial assistance; however, simplifications must be avoided so as not to retrace paths already trodden in the past with modest results. The prospect of being able to use huge resources for territorial assistance must not overshadow the many difficulties that the Regions that have created the current Health Homes have had, and continue to have. It is necessary to start from these to reach the houses of the community.

Will we be able to resist the temptation to seize this opportunity of new investment funds to “revive” very small hospitals that have already closed or that should have been closed for some time because they are not safe for patients? The risk is real: it is enough to place community hospitals in these facilities. The illusion will be created for citizens and Mayors that in 2025 / ’26 the “resurrected” hospital will come into operation, thus arousing unattainable expectations given that Community Hospitals must be mainly nursing management, for medium / low intensity interventions clinic, for short-term hospitalizations and mainly aimed at “facilitating the transition of patients from acute care facilities to their home”. This risk can only be avoided if the requests for funding from the Regions to the State are accompanied by realistic programs of operation of the Community Homes and Hospitals strictly connected to the organization of the hospital network; It is also necessary to avoid that the rightly short times to use the funds lead to a simple re-naming of the health facilities: of the current outpatient clinics in Community Homes, of the RSA in Community Hospitals, etc.

However, the strengthening of territorial assistance cannot wait until 2026, the date by which 1,288 Community Houses, 381 Community Hospitals and 602 Operational Centers must be activated. First of all, the endless debate on the role of general practitioners (GPs) and pediatricians of free choice (PLS) must be defined and quickly concluded. Recently the Regions approved a document in which they clearly state that the pandemic has further highlighted that the “legal profiles of GPs and PLS are not suitable to face the change taking place, even thinking – in a post-pandemic phase – of management of multi-chronic conditions, increased frailties, home care planning, etc. “.

In confirmation of this opinion, the Regions recalled that “the national agreements signed in support of the actions of the Regions to deal with the pandemic (agreement on the use of swabs, vaccinations, and in some regions on the use of rapid tests) have produced poor results. ” Nonetheless, it does not seem that a regional / national political decision is imminent or even foreseeable that transforms family doctors from “self-employed professionals” with agreements to “employees” of the NHS. At this point, with pragmatism, it is necessary to define the objectives to be assigned to GPs with remuneration linked to health results that must be consistent with the PNRR, especially where it is stated that the “Community House will be a physical structure in which a disciplinary team will operate of general practitioners, free choice pediatricians, specialist doctors, community nurses… “. The contribution of GPs to the Community Houses cannot be reduced to two hours a week as Agenas claims!

In the immediate future, it is necessary to promote the implementation of the national chronicity plan approved five years ago. Various Regions have acknowledged it with specific resolutions often based on a detailed examination of the known problems to be solved: taking charge of the chronic patient (which in my opinion can only be entrusted to the GP); the integration of different professionals to overcome the current “silo” organization that requires the patient to become a sort of liaison officer between the various health services and administrative offices; the difficulty in implementing “initiative medicine”, that is, a proactive activity of the doctor towards his patients who assesses the state of the chronic disease they are suffering from in order to plan investigations and checks.

Are they unsolvable problems? No. It is sufficient that what happened out of necessity in the organization of hospital services during the pandemic is also replicated for territorial assistance: for the first time in the history of the NHS, the offer was programmed on demand. Each planning act was based on the epidemiological reality on which the offer was re-measured. It was thus defeated, it was rightly emphasized in the OASI Report of 2021, one of the constants of the NHS for which the supply capacity was based on previous endowments which in the past years prevented, for example, responding to the overcrowding of first aid in winter. In the current emergency, many professionals have overcome the fences and worked in multidisciplinary teams, in departments and settings different from the usual ones, demonstrating a sense of service, flexibility, ability to adapt.

Territorial assistance would no longer be the Cinderella of the NHS if the same methodology adopted in recent months for hospital assistance were now used.

Antonio Saitta



Former Piedmont Health Councilor, former Coordinator of the Health Commission of the Regions

December 17, 2021

