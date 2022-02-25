No time for exercise? See what you can do in a few seconds and get benefits

Sedentary lifestyle is another of the great pandemics that the world is facing. We move less and less, despite the fact that the recommendation by the health authorities is to remain active. Lack of time is the factor that many people blame for their inactivity. However, spending a few seconds each day can make a big difference, at least in terms of muscle strengthening.

The most widespread recommendation is to do at least 30 minutes a day of aerobic physical activity such as walking, dancing, running or swimming. But international guidelines, including that of the World Health Organization (WHO), also include a slightly less widespread advice: that of performing muscle strengthening activities at least twice a week. Now, for those for whom lack of time is a problem, a new study brings good news.

Maximum effort in three seconds

Woman lifting weight with her arms Getty Images/iStockphoto

According to an experiment conducted by a team of researchers from Edith Cowan University (ECU) in Australia and Niigata University of Health and Welfare (NUHW) in Japan, lifting weights for just three seconds a day can have a positive impact in muscle strength.

To prove it, they recruited 39 healthy college students who were instructed to perform a maximal muscle contraction for three seconds a day, five days a week for a month. Participants were randomly divided into four groups, three exercise and one control.

The three active groups performed isometric, concentric, and eccentric biceps exercises, respectively. The researchers measured the maximal voluntary contraction force of each of their muscles before and after the four-week period. The control group consisted of 13 other students who did not perform any exercise during the study time and were also tested before and after.

Isometric, concentric and eccentric

Just a few minutes a day with dumbbells Getty Images/iStockphoto

The classic bicep exercise is the dumbbell curl. To exercise both arms at the same time, take a pair of dumbbells: in the initial position, let both hang at your sides, with your palms facing forward, keeping your back straight and chest out.

Without moving your upper arms, curl the weight up, bringing the dumbbells as close to your shoulders as possible. Then they are lowered back to the starting position, fully stretching their arms. Isometric, concentric, and eccentric are the three classifications used to describe what the muscle does when activated.

An isometric contraction is when the muscle is unloaded, concentric when the muscle shortens (by contracting), and eccentric when the muscle lengthens (by stretching). In the exercise described, lifting the weight puts the biceps into a concentric contraction, lowering it into an eccentric contraction, while keeping the weight parallel to the ground (the dumbbells are raised to a 90-degree angle with the arms) is isometric.

measure the force

Results can be obtained in a short time Aleksandar Georgiev/iStockphoto

The study showed that all three lifting methods had benefits for muscle strength, however, the eccentric contraction produced the best results. Muscle strength increased by more than 10% for the group that performed the eccentric biceps exercise after four weeks. The increase recorded was smaller in the other two exercise groups, while the control group (those who did nothing) recorded no change.

Brief but good quality

“Although the mechanisms underpinning the potent effects of eccentric contraction remain unclear, the fact that just one maximal eccentric contraction of three seconds per day improves muscle strength in a relatively short period is important for health and fitness. “said lead researcher Ken Nosaka, a professor in the ECU School of Health and Medical Sciences.

Nosaka stressed that the results obtained in the study show that people do not need a long time of exercise to improve muscle strength. “A very small amount of exercise stimulus, even 60 seconds in four weeks, can increase muscle strength,” she remarked. “A lot of people think you have to spend a lot of time exercising, but you don’t. Short, good-quality exercise can still be good for your body, and every muscle contraction counts.” “A lot of people think you have to spend a lot of time exercising, but you don’t. Short, good-quality exercise can still be good for your body, and every muscle contraction counts.”

Aging and sarcopenia

Man exercising with weights Getty Images

“We haven’t investigated other muscles yet, but if the three-second rule applied to other muscles as well, then we could do a full-body workout in less than 30 seconds,” Nosaka said.

According to the researcher, the results may favor simple alternatives that help promote health and fitness linked, for example, with the prevention of sarcopenia, a decrease in muscle mass and strength associated with aging. And he concludes: “In addition, performing only one maximum contraction per day decreases the risk of suffering pain later.”





read also

Lucia Ramirez Pavia

What does the WHO guide for adults aged 18 to 64 say:

1

Perform at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity; or at least 75-150 minutes of intense intensity aerobic physical activity; or an equivalent combination of moderate and vigorous intensity activity during the week.



two

They should also do moderate-intensity or higher-intensity muscle-strengthening activities that engage all major muscle groups 2 or more days a week, as they provide additional health benefits.



3

They can increase moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity to more than 300 minutes; o perform more than 150 minutes of intense intensity aerobic physical activity; or an equivalent combination of moderate and vigorous intensity activity during the week for additional health benefits.



4

They should limit the amount of sedentary time. Replacing sedentary time with physical activity of any intensity provides health benefits.



The recommendations for those over 65 are the same, but it is advisable to perform a varied multicomponent physical activity that emphasizes functional balance and strength training at moderate or higher intensity, 3 or more days a week, to improve functional capacity and prevent falls.