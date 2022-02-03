No Time to Die arrives in the UCI of Emilia Romagna from 3 to February

The final chapter of Daniel Craig’s James Bond, directed and co-written by Cary Joji Fukunaga, arrives in the multiplexes of the Circuit

MILAN – The UCI Cinemas Circuit launches the review Top Filmdedicated to the most important films of the season: from 3 to 9 February the appointment is with No Time to Die, the feature film directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga which stars Daniel Craig as James Bond. Also in the cast are Léa Seydoux, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, Ralph Fiennes, Naomi Harris, Rory Kinnear, Lashana Lynck, Billy Magnussen, Rami Malek, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright and Ana de Armas.

The story begins with Bond enjoying a quiet life in Jamaica after retiring from active duty. His quiet life, however, is abruptly interrupted when Felix Leiter, an old friend and CIA agent, reappears asking him for help. The mission to free a scientist from his kidnappers turns out to be more insidious than expected, leading Bond on the trail of a mysterious villain armed with a new and dangerous technology.

Below are the next appointments with the review Top Film:

From 10 to 16 February – Venom: Carnage’s Fury the new Marvel movie, directed by Andy Serkis and starring Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson, which sees the famous symbiote return to the big screen;

the new Marvel movie, directed by Andy Serkis and starring Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson, which sees the famous symbiote return to the big screen; From 17 to 23 February – Eternals, the 26th Marvel Cinematic Universe film that tells the story of the Eternals, a group of immortal superheroes played by Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie. Also in the cast Kit Harington.

The multiplexes they will project No Time to Die from 3 to 9 February are: UCI Alessandria (AL), UCI Bolzano (BC), UCI Villesse (GO), UCI Seven Gioia del Colle (BA), UCI Cagliari (CA), UCI RedCarpet Matera (MT), UCI Showville Bari (BA), UCI Arezzo (AR), UCI Certosa (MI), UCI Meridiana Casalecchio di Reno (BO), UCI Sinalunga (SI), UCI Curno (BG), UCI Fiume Veneto (PN), UCI Reggio Emilia (RE), UCI MilanoFiori (MI) ), UCI Ferrara (FE), UCI Piacenza (PC), UCI Perugia (PG), UCI Casoria (NA), UCI Florence (FI), UCI Romagna Savignano sul Rubicone (RN), UCI Cinepolis Marcianise (CE), UCI Turin Lingotto (TO), UCI Verona (VR), UCI Lissone (MB), UCI Montano Lucino (CO), UCI Molfetta (BA), UCI Luxe Marcon (VE), UCI RomaEst (RM), UCI Moncalieri (TO), UCI Fiumara (GE), UCI Luxe Campi Bisenzio (FI). UCI Parco Leonardo (RM), UCI Orio (BG), UCI Porta di Roma (RM), UCI Bicocca (MI), UCI Luxe Palladio (VI), UCI Catania (CT), UCI Bolzano (BZ), UCI Palermo (PA ).

The ODEON Cinemas Group is the most important European cinema circuit and belongs to the company AMC Entertainment Holdings. In Italy it has 42 cinemas, for a total of 427 screens.