No Time to Die | because Daniel Craig wanted to leave James Bond after Specter

No Time to Die, because Daniel Craig wanted to abandon James Bond after Specter (Wednesday 6 October 2021) Now that No Time to Die is finally in the room, Daniel Craig told USA Today the reason for his repeatedly expressed reluctance to return to the role of James Bond 007. Particularly after Specter , Craig had seriously thought of leave the character, and the …Read on comingsoon

No Time to Die, because Daniel Craig wanted to abandon James Bond after Specter

Now that No Time to Die is finally in the room, Daniel Craig told USA Today the reason for his repeatedly expressed reluctance to return in the role of James Bond 007. Particularly after Specter, …

“No Time to Die”, the humanity of Bond in the film by Cary Fukunaga

… and 5th with British actor Daniel Craig? Well, despite the increase in special effects and the end of the Cold War, the last “No Time to Die“holds up in his studied mix of spy-story, …

Bond effect

In Casino Royale there is a scene where Vesper Lynd (Eva Green) tries to guess the brand of the watch on James Bond’s (Daniel Craig) wrist. “Rolex?” She asks. “Omega,” he replies. “Very beautifull …

“No Time to Die”, Bond’s humanity in Cary Fukunaga’s film

A studied and successful mix of spy-story, thriller, adventure and inevitable action with a surprising ending. Will it be the last Bond? We do not believe it possible …







