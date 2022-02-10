No Time To Die by Billie Eilish nominated for an Oscar 2022

The unstoppable success of Billie Eilish: the artist was confirmed for the third consecutive year L’International Artist of the Year at the Brit Awards 2022his “No Time To Die” nominated for the 2022 Oscars.

Billie Eilish is just 19 years old one of the biggest stars to achieve success in the 21st century. Her career began in Los Angeles with the release of her debut single “Ocean Eyes” in 2015, and ever since the artist has never stopped redefining the contemporary musical world.

His first album “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?”certified double platinum in Italydebuted at # 1 on the Billboard 200 in America and 17 other countries, making it the most listened to album of that year.

But that’s not all!

Billie Eilish nominated for an Oscar with No Time To Die

The main song of the soundtrack of the movie 007 – No Time To Die with Daniel Craig and Ralph Fiennes made by Billie Eilish, “No Time To Die”was inserted byAcademy Awards among the songs competing in the category Best Original Song. In this regard, you may be interested in our article with all the nominations for the 2022 Oscars.

No Time To Die “ was written by Billie Eilish with her brother Finneas.

Billie Eilish and Finneas talk about the Nomination

“Words cannot describe how honored and excited we are to be nominated by the Academy Awards for our song No Time to Die. It was our life’s dream to write a song for James Bond, something we never thought would happen. It is absolutely amazing that we are here, nominated for this song and this is truly one of the most important moments in our life as songwriters and artists. Being recognized today among this incredible list of nominees is something we certainly didn’t take for sure. Thank you Academy from the bottom of our hearts. Thank you Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson for giving us this incredible opportunity and being part of Daniel Craig’s legacy as James Bond. Thanks to Cary Joji Fukunaga and, last but not least, thanks to Hans Zimmer, Stephen Lipson and Johnny Marr for the joy of having worked on this song ”.

Billie Eilish international artist of the year at Brits 2022

The Brit Awards 2022 took place on February 8, 2022. For the third consecutive year Billie Eilish has conquered the‘award in the International Artist Of The Year category.