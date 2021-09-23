No Time to Die, Daniel Craig: “James Bond will be more naked than women”

Daniel Craig said that in No Time to Die, the upcoming film in which he will return to play James Bond, his character will be “more naked than women”.

Daniel Craig, interpreter of James Bond in No Time to Die, spoke about the upcoming film and the evolution of the character invented by Ian Fleming. The actor then anticipated that in the feature film directed and co-written by Cary Fukunaga he will be “more naked than women“.

Next year marks the 60th anniversary of the James Bond film franchise, while in 2023 it will be 70 years since Ian Fleming released his first 007 novel, Casino Royale. It goes without saying that, being a long-running franchise, Bond has had to evolve to adapt to modern times, until reaching the current version brought to the big screen by Daniel Craig.

Speaking with Radio Times, the British actor spoke about the evolution of the character over time: “There are some Bond-related things that we would now say ‘No, you can’t do that anymore’. We are very aware of what is happening in the world right now, but we are still storytellers, we are still trying to entertain the audienceCraig, who also works on No Time Ti Die as a producer, spoke about his work to ensure the inclusion of strong women in the Bond franchise, and even revealed that he chose to wear his now famous costume. blue bath in Casino Royale (2006) as an antidote to “Bond Girls” in bikinis. The 53-year-old actor also stated that he will be “more naked than women“in the upcoming movie.

Loading... Advertisements

Charlie Higson, author of the Young Bond novels, said Fleming would be baffled by many of the changes that have taken place within society. “He would be able to explain the correct temperature at which champagne should be served, but he would be on the high seas trying to negotiate the correct use of pronouns“said Higson, according to which the writer”it also kicked the old 1950s view that women should be goofy housewives, put on a pedestal and wooed. Many of her books were independent just like the heroines in the new film. Fleming / Bond (their views were interchangeable) was not a complete dinosaur“.

Bond co-producer Barbara Broccoli said she chose Craig because they were looking for someone to redefine the character: “Daniel gave Bond an inner life. His Bond can be vulnerable“. Higson finally declared:”Daniel gave us an awake 007, which is tender, cries and showers in a tuxedo to comfort a woman. Coming out of the sea in skimpy shorts made him a sex object, not Eva Green“.

No Time to Die will be the fifth and final film in which Daniel Craig will play James Bond. The film will arrive in Italian cinemas on September 30th.