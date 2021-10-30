No Time to Die – Daniel Craig says goodbye to James Bond

After fifteen years and five films Daniel Craig takes off the clothes of James Bond and says goodbye to 007. Con No Time to Die in fact, the circle started in 2006 with Casino Royale. One month after the release in theaters of the twenty-fifth chapter of the saga, we at Shockwave Magazine have decided to tell you about it.

Cary Fukunaga directs a Daniel Craig as 007 for the first and last time. With the arrival of Bond 25 in Italian cinemas, the English actor has in fact decided to abdicate the throne of the most famous secret agent in the world.

In No Time to Die however, there are all the ingredients of a perfect 007. From the martinis rigorously shaken, not mixed, to the cars launched at full speed (along narrow streets like those of Matera or to sow their enemies) to the weapons, faithful companions of a secret agent . Daniel Craig leaves the scene and does it for the noblest cause: love.

The plot of No Time to Die.

Daniel Craig (James Bond) in a scene by No Time to Die.

After completing the last mission and retiring from Her Majesty’s Secret Service, James Bond can enjoy his well-deserved vacation with his beloved, Madeleine (Lea Seydoux). But when he goes to the cemetery to visit the grave of the ex Vesper Lynd a bomb explodes right in his face. The spy survives but begins to suspect his own partner and decides to let her go.

Five years later Bond he took refuge in Jamaica where he leads a life that is as peaceful as it is surreal. But one day he is contacted by Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), a CIA agent on the trail of a mysterious scientist who allegedly designed a deadly weapon capable of attacking DNA and asks him to intervene.

in the meantime M. (Ralph Fiennes), head of MI6, has replaced Bond with Names (Lashana Lynch) assigning it the serial number 007. Blofeld (Christoph Waltz), the villain from Specter, is locked up in a maximum security cell. It will therefore be up to Bond making yourself available to your country and the world again to understand who is behind the new threat. In this regard, I give you a clue: it will find the answer in the past tense of Madeleine.

Three reasons to watch No Time to Die.

Léa Seydoux (Madeleine Swann) And Daniel Craig (James Bond) in Matera, a city among the locations of No Time to Die.

Daniel Craig amazes. When he was given the role of James Bond, there were many people who had doubts about what his performance would be, yet Craig it has proved to be as good as its predecessors. He is the one who has kept the character the longest due to the different delays between one film and another, even if Connery And Moore they both starred in more films (seven to be exact). Furthermore Craig he was the only one to guarantee a certain continuity, giving life to a narrative universe that had a beginning and an end.

A piece of Italy in No Time to Die. The opening scenes of the twenty-fifth chapter were shot in Matera, ‘our’ city of stones designated in 2019 as the Capital of Culture. I therefore appeal to the patriotic spirit that is in you and I guarantee you will not regret it.

The music and the script are to scream. The music of No Time to Die they are signed by the flawless Hans Zimmer while the soundtrack at the opening of the film was created by a seductive as well as explosive Billie Eilish which helps create the right atmosphere and set the stage for convincing people to keep their eyes peeled for the duration of the film.

Instead he also worked on the script Phoebe Waller-Bridge, known for writing the series Killing Eve And Fleabag. Her presence helped to give the film that extra touch of feminism that doesn’t hurt. Never like in No Time to Die Bond Girl and they weren’t that tough, free to be the best version of themselves.

What you need to know before you see No Time to Die.

As I already mentioned at the beginning of the article, with No Time to Die the narrative arc started with Casino Royale. Before seeing the last chapter, therefore, it is necessary to review the outstanding issues.

Right in Casino Royale, James Bond performs the two assassinations necessary to obtain the license to kill and officially become a Doppiozero. Bond he is still an inexperienced agent when he has to sabotage a terrorist’s plans, Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen). To do so, he decides to get help from the French spy Mathis (Giancarlo Giannini), by the American agent Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) and from Vesper Lynd (Eva Green), an official of the British Treasury.

He will fall in love with the latter only to discover, however, that he was playing a double game for the same criminal organization he had hired. Le Chiffre. Once in Venice, Vesper he will decide to sacrifice his life not before having helped Bond, who in any case will feel betrayed, to capture Mr. White (Jesper Christensen).

In Quantum of Solace, Bond and the leader of MI6 M. (Judi Dench) question Mr. White and discover that his criminal organization, Quantum, has infiltrated their ranks. Chasing White, Bond crosses Dominic Greene (Mathieu Amalric), an environmentalist turned terrorist who threatens to overthrow the government of Bolivia. Unjustly accused of murder, Bond is forced to ask for help a Mathis to get to South America.

Here Bond, allied with Camille Montes (Olga Kurylenko), manages to break into the terrorist’s hotel: the two thwart his plans and abandon him in the desert. M. replenishes Bond and reveals to him that Yusef Kabira, a member of the Quantum who seduced women involved with secret service related like Vesper and then blackmailed them, he was spotted in Russia. Getting rid of him, Bond he finally got his revenge.

After retiring from service because he allegedly died, James Bond is forced back into action when a cyber-terrorist, Raoul Silva (Javier Bardem), threatens the United Kingdom, the secret services and in particular M.. Bond bring to safety M. in his Scottish home of Skyfall, where he manages to defeat Silva while destroying the entire mansion. M. she is mortally wounded and is taking her place Gareth Mallory (Ralph Fiennes).

In the fourth chapter Bond discovers that his previous opponents (Le Chiffre, Greene, Silva) and Quantum itself had all been hired by Specter and in particular from Blofeld (Christoph Waltz). Behind the shoes of Blofeld hides Franz Oberhauser, the half-brother of Bond who swore revenge on him as guilty of stealing his father’s love. Bond however, he manages to thwart the criminal plan of Blofeld. He decides to hand it over to MI6 and leave the service forever together with Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux), which in the meantime had been entrusted to him by a dying man Mr. White.

James Bond will come back. It’s the promise at the end of the credits. We do not yet know in which capacity to do so we will have to wait for next year and the official announcement of the producer Barbara Broccoli. We only hope he is a worthy heir of Craig and its predecessors.