No Time To Die director Cary Fukunaga is ready for another James Bond movie!

Daniel Craig finally said goodbye to James Bond with No Time To Die but apparently, Cary Fukunaga he seems to be ready to direct a new film dedicated to Agent 007. The director of the 25th film has very clear ideas and if he were called back, he would already know what to propose to the producers.

Interviewed at the American launch of No Time To Die, Cary Fukunaga said: “I already know what I would do if I had the honor of restarting the franchise”, the director did not, however, provide more information, only explaining that he has already had the opportunity to build a basic canvas for a possible reboot in 2018, when it was still unclear whether Daniel Craig would take part in a final film about Agent 007.

“When I sat down to talk to the producers I had only a blank slate in front of me. In September 2018 I was just listening to everyone, what worked, what didn’t work, what they wanted, what they hoped for, I was there and I had to try to figure out how to transform all this in a story Inevitably in these circumstances you are confronted with everything you have seen, everything that has happened, everything that has not been liked. In this sea of ​​information you just try to find your place. Everything that came out in those discussions then became a basic script that I keep to myself, things as we know then turned out differently. We had another movie with Daniel Craig. “

Fukunaga is now busy shooting Masters of the Air, the miniseries produced by Steven Spielberg for Apple TV +. However, once this production is finished, the director still does not know what he will do next and if he will do another James Bond film.



“It’s up to the Broccoli family”, he said. “If they have enjoyed working with me and want to repeat this experience, then we can sit down and discuss it, but I need a little break first.”

