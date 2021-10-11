News

No Time to Die “,” Dune “and other films can be pre-ordered in limited steel books on JPC

Most Bond fans are likely to do thisJames Bond 007: There is no time to die(USA, UK 2020) Now seen in theaters and now eagerly awaiting upcoming home theater releases. The latest action scene appears with Daniel Craig as the famed secret agent on Blu-image in Universal Pictures’ Keep Case distribution Home entertainment., Like Steelbook Edition and in Digibook In addition to 4K resolution Ultra HD Blu-ray Like Amaray and limited edition Steel book (Both versions with Blu-ray as an add-on). Not only standard editions, but also special editions can be pre-ordered at jpc.de. It is also possible to pre-order multiple films in a special limited box, which are published by Warner Home Video and distributed by UPHE, the mail order company with immediate effect.

Dune_2021_01.jpg

December 9, 2021 ″Memories: memory never dies(USA 2021) with Hugh Jackman on Blu-ray e Ultra HD Blu-ray In case of conservation as well as in limited cases 4K- Steelbook. Denis Vilnovis – Science fiction – IposDune(USA and Canada 2021) followed December 23 in high definition, High quality and above 3D Blu-ray Optionally in Amaray packaging and how Limited editions in steel. Also on December 23 comes the new horror film James Wan “malignant(USA and China 2021) as standard and in HD-Steel Book. (South)

Preorder the new special editions at jpc.de:

Soon in stores:

Available from December 9, 2021 in stores:

Available from 23 December 2021 in stores:

Also available in stores from 23 December 2021:

