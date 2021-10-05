No Time To Die first at the Italian boxoffice of the weekend, Dune is a post-reopening record

No Time To Die with James Bond alias Daniel Craig is welcomed in the first place of the Italian box office of the weekend, in the meantime Dune becomes the largest collection since the reopening of the theaters.

No Time to Die, the last one James Bond 007 interpreted by Daniel Craig, conquered the summit of the Italian boxoffice of the weekend, in a general context in which fortunately the total number of paying spectators rises (we are at 768,000 against 690,000 in the past week). Despite the first place, Bond 25 However, he did not for a while set the record at the exit from the spring reopening of the cinemas: his collection is in fact 2,570,000, against the 2,642,000 that Fast & Furious 9 managed to reach in mid-August. However, there are not only the absolute parameters: the film with Vin Diesel had in fact five days instead of four, so No Time to Die can be considered the moral winner, with an average per room of 5,000 euros for 512 copies in circulation. not even too many.

The rest of the top five of the boxoffice remained substantially unchanged in the balance of power, it only slipped one position to make way for No Time to Die.

The Dunes by Devis Villeneuve, a new adaptation of the science fiction novel by Frank Herbert, taking home another 763,000 euros and occupying the second position, has officially become the highest grossing in Italy since the reopening: 5,674,000 euros, beating Me against You The film – The mystery of the enchanted school (at 5,071,000). A record which is pleasing and bodes well for the long-term hold of another blockbuster like No Time to Die. Overall, Dune travels around 100 million dollars worldwide, but the fundamental American, Canadian, British and Chinese releases, scheduled for mid-October, are still missing.

Third place for Space Jam New Legends, that Space Jam 2 highly anticipated by nostalgics, fans of American basketball and Looney Tunes: it records another 697,000 and therefore reaches a total of 2,207,000 here with us. Worldwide, it grossed $ 159 million.

He still defends himself Nanni Moretti, who for the first time made his film from a book, signed Eshkol Nevo: the choir Three floors with Margherita Buy, Riccardo Scamarcio and Alba Rohrwacher he has collected another 424,000 euros, thus totaling 1,281,000 so far.

The cartoon resists for the little ones Paw Patrol – The movie: the animated feature film raised another 153,000 euros, for an overall Italian result of 511,000. In the world it is at an altitude of 117 million dollars for a cost of 26: a solid success, which still celebrates the hold on the smallest of the Canadian series PAW Patrol (now in its eighth season since its departure in 2013).

The complete weekend box office