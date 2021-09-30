“No time to die” is the 007 of women: 5 reasons to see it

No time to die & women

007 is woman: the twenty-fifth film dedicated to James Bond, No time to die, definitely changes course. The film, which will be released in theaters on 30 September after an unexpected preview during a film event, the Zurich Film Festival, marks the farewell of Daniel Craig in the tuxedo of the famous spy in the service of Her Majesty. But this is not what we will remember this time: the female team definitely thinks to steal the show. We see that among the writers there is the creative hand of Phoebe Waller-Bridge. And luckily, because the film’s post-MeToo twist remains the most successful part.

Daniel Craig stars is James Bond and Ana de Armas is Paloma in "NO TIME TO DIE" Nicola Dove

The plot

James Bond lives peacefully in Jamaica, where he enjoys retirement, until a CIA friend, Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), engages him in a delicate mission to save the world – and a Russian scientist – from a possible technological attack. Meanwhile, his idyll with Madeleine (Léa Seydoux) is crushed by secrets and doubts. Its division of MI6, also run by M (Ralph Fiennes), does not really jump for joy at his involvement and so new agents are joined, including Names (Lashana Lynch). The disturbing – but not too much – enemy Lyutsifer Safin has the face of Rami Malek.

5 all-female reasons to watch No time to die

1. The amazing performance of Ana de Armas

His Paloma has a few minutes on stage, but leaves its mark. And not just because she dabbles in martial arts moves with a plunging neckline dress and stiletto heels, but because Ana de Armas embodies a modern and fun Bond Girl. She is a woman who tries to be a femme fatale for work reasons, but admits to being a newcomer on the field with disarming ease that arouses admiration and tenderness at the same time. An unusual balance, a breath of fresh air, an absolute marvel.