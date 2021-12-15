No Time to Die lands in Ultra HD 4K and Blu-ray, Cary Fukunaga: “I wanted to learn more about James Bond”

No Time to Die, last 007 with Daniel Craig, is available from today in physical digital format, Blu-ray and Ultra HD 4K. In this interview, director Cary Fukunaga tells us something about his approach to the film.

On the day it becomes available No Time to Die in Ultra HD 4K And Blu-ray, the latest feature film by 007 in which Daniel Craig interprets James Bond we are told by its director Cary Fukunaga. One of the fathers of True Detective has obtained the honor of closing these fifteen years of Craighian Bonds with a courageous exit from the scene that has caused quite a lot of discussion, still grossing over 770 million dollars worldwide.

We publish here the translation of his statements in thisinterview provided to us by Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and Warner Bros. Entertainment Italia Srl

Neil Purvis and Robert Wade have told us in the past that the hardest thing in any Bond script is coming up with a title. Where does “No Time to Die” come from [lett. “Non c’è tempo per morire”, ndr] What was the inspiration?

I’d like to take credit, but it didn’t come from me. I believe it came from Barbara Broccoli the producer, perhaps from Fleming’s archive of notes for i Bond securities. We discussed how difficult it is to build a Fleming-like, “slightly bizarre” title. Those titles are usually mildly odd. I don’t know how, I’ve never been good with titles!

We want to tell you about the sequence before the titles, a trademark of the Bondian formula. Where does the idea of ​​Matera come from? It is up to the occasion. We didn’t know how you would beat the Day of the Dead sequence in Specter, but you did.

Oh thanks. The Day of the Dead in Specter it’s one of the best parts of the movie. But in my opinion in the sequence of Matera, the one before the titles of No Time to Die, I was trying to deepen the relationship between Bond and Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux). And usually the opening sequence in the saga hasn’t always had a connection with the main plot, but in the films with Daniel Craig instead it has always been a intriguing premise for what would happen next. And in this case we have a lot of work to do, not only to set the villain but also to set the way in which this impacts on the relationship between Bond and Medeleine Swann, with the trust theme which has always been in play since Casino Royale.

Fans will review this movie on Blu-ray. What scenes do you hope fans will thrill the most about reselling them? Which ones to dissect with more visions?

Hard to say. There are so many great dialogues, if you think about those between Saphin (Rami Malek) and Madeleine Swann in the psychologist’s office, or even the one between Blofeld (Christoph Waltz) and Bond in Belmarsh. Little things are said here and there, there are some easter egg which are pitted throughout history. And then just in terms of the sheer beauty of some scenes, referring to the complexity of the shoot, there are easter eggs in Jamaica too and in the opening sequence in Matera, it has a lot of twists and turns that make it a fun introduction. and surprising.

Speaking of the James Bond character, it’s great that you contributed to the script, as well as direct it. What aspect of the James Bond character did you want to focus on, not necessarily touched upon in the previous twenty-four films?

I don’t think we had specific planning regarding a certain aspect of the character. I just wanted us to be able to understand it more fully, and this derives a lot from the fact that we are in the fifth chapter of a story composed of several acts. If you don’t go deeper into the character, then why does this chapter exist? If we have to do it, what do we do? What connection will this concluding chapter have with the first chapter? Casino Royale? And how can we make it a satisfactory finish for these ten years spent with Daniel Craig’s Bond? And I thought the key here was the relationship with Vesper Lynd (Eva Green), in the betrayal and suffering built on the damage she caused as 00. After fifteen years, the heart of bond where did he take it? What state is it in? Is it still impenetrable, or is there something left? Is it still beating?

