No time to Die, let’s take stock of the Craig era

Cary Fukunaga’s latest effort, No time to Die, reconfirms itself as a box office success and now, after having metabolized it properly, we try to place it within the successful saga starring Daniel Craig.

Despite the presence of Daniel Craig, in the role of the most famous secret agent in the history of cinema, was already openly at risk after the much criticized Specter (2015), the British actor seems in better shape than ever in terms of interpretation, although the inexorable passage of the years is now evident. Whether this is due to the huge amount of money proposed to Craig by the production in 2017, in order to convince him to shoot a final chapter, we do not know, but the fruits of this last appearance on the big screen are evident, in that. which looks like the perfect epilogue of a saga started in 2006 with the much appreciated Casino Royal.

The first chapter met with innumerable criticisms and disappointments already from its presentation. In particular, a fervent persistence on the part of the media and diehard enthusiasts regarding thelook of Craig. Un-British features were accused and more easily attributable to areas of Eastern Europe and overall a unattractive and graceful appearance, in stark contrast to its predecessor Pierce Brosnan. Perplexities easily swept away by a commendable performance and a first film, directed by Martin Campbell, generally very popular with audiences and critics. Already at Casino Royal the macro differences with the more classic Bonds: a significantly increased psychological depth, to the detriment of the distinctive British cynicism, and a desperate search to escape from the inexorable destiny of a professional killer, in an attempt to save one’s soul or “what little is left of it”. Soon it would have passed for a more mediocre, but still appreciable, Quantum of Solace to then arrive at what, by many, is considered the Best Bond of the Craig Era, Skyfall.

The film, masterfully staged by Sam Mendes, was characterized by a villain finally more multifaceted and credible, who with great refinement did what an old Bond feature film never could: question the candid and perfect Britain and highlight a supposed professional inanity of Bond, now easily replaced by a mouse and a keyboard. Qualities hardly noticeable in the next chapter, Specter, also directed by Mendes, who suffers from a certain creative fatigue in writing and sees a Christoph Waltz, as charismatic as it is banal in purpose, at the head of the criminal organization that has always been responsible for the misadventures of Bond and MI6. One undoubtedly positive note Lea Seydoux as Madeleine Swann, daughter of a member of Specter, who will represent for Bond, as Vesper (Eva Green) in Casino Royal, the only real reason to give up his unfortunate profession.

These, broadly speaking, are the premises of No time to Die, which aims to definitively conclude fifteen years of film, in the most coherent and emotionally successful way. This was achieved brilliantly, net of a plot full of clichés dear to the genre and a villain well supported by Rami Malek, but objectively devoid of particular originality and generally flat. The undeniable power of the film, therefore, no longer resides in the plot or in the spectacularity of the events, but in one perfect emotional management of the prologue and the finale, which will only be able to hit and move lovers.

The final bars, in fact, contain one of the most significant messages of the saga. As already mentioned, from the very first chapter James wanted abandon what was a life of the damned, a gray killer existence. His attempt with Vesper, in Casino Royal, had tragically failed and there short and peaceful No time to die retirement, had given him the fleeting and exquisite illusion that he could finally begin to give birth to a life, instead of continuing to shut down others. When everything finally seems over and the last hurdle has been knocked down, Bond will find himself, for the first time in his entire history on the big screen, at not having a way out, not being able to save, just when his long awaited opportunity, of a life with Madeleine and daughter Mathilde, it was so concrete that it seemed real. Madeleine’s words on the phone with James: “It’s over, no one will hurt us anymore, if only we had more time …”, accompanied by the extraordinary and intense music by Hans Zimmer, can only revive, in the viewer’s mind, the entire epic of Bond and, at least in my case, make me move to the end, to tears.

The only undeniable limit, of a total focus on the emotional aspects of the plot, is attributable to the need to have seen and minimally appreciated the previous chapters, without which the sentimental transport is less, leaving the viewer one spy movie, all in all, just enough. Criticism not attributable, for example, to a film like Skyfall, which lives its own decent dignity, even removed from the economy of the saga.

Is it the end of an era?

As regards the future of this icon on the big screen immortal, the most likely prediction is that this cycle of films starring Craig, has established a new way to narrate the exploits of agent 007 and the presence of a narrative thread between one film and another of the next Bond is inevitable, leaving room for drastic solutions such as making it deadly. A much discussed death which, however, seems to fit perfectly with the different geo-political structure where modern Bonds were conceived: a century where the West is no longer master of the world, where the cold war has long since ended e Agent 007 is no longer a propaganda method and where then, too the infallible James Bond can die.

We thus end the Craig era, a James Bond undoubtedly atypical, fragile, less elegant, perhaps less beautiful, perhaps more clumsy and fallible, but in its imperfection, in its sensitivity, for many, the only truly worthy of being compared to his majesty Sean Connery.