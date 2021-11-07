No Time to Die, or the perfect murder of James Bond

Rome, 7 Nov – Kill James Bond. No, it is not the order given by Ernst Stavro Blofeld, the evil genius at the head of the Specter, to his imaginative and always cruel minions. Perhaps. Instead, it is the peremptory order given by those who managed the latest films of the most famous literary and cinematographic spy of all time. No Time to Die is the perfect assassination. Almost an execution, one might say.

James Bond also victim of the fight against “patriarchy”

Because you know, James Bond is evil. He is a rapist, as Cary Fukunaga, the director of the film, candidly admitted. The emblem of the heterosexual, sexist white male, the blacksmith of power of the patriarchy and so on. And as such, it must be killed. And what better execution than to overturn and subvert all that has been? Forget the womanizer Bond that no woman can resist and that only with a glance causes orgasms and softness in female legs. Never, on the contrary, in one scene he is even rejected by the Bond Girl Ana de Armas because you know, the body is mine and I manage it, no it means no, if you try it is a harassment and so on. Forget the Bond in the service of Her Majesty, because here we see him even collaborating with the CIA against England and repeatedly makes it clear that nations count for nothing in front of the “world”.

Ok, but we have the Bond who puts the family in front of everything, that family so reviled and fought against by the modern world … but no, because there is no family except in a joke towards the end of the film. Indeed, 007 is the one who abandons the woman who, she so strong, not like the male Bond, is forced to raise a daughter alone (yes you got it right, Bond has a daughter) in a world dominated by men. And for this Bond will have to pay the penalty and not have a happy ending. And then we have a suddenly gay Q who turns from a nerd into a hysterical dandy (so much because you don’t have to have clichés, right?).

Oh yes: the new 007 in place of James Bond, who had retired at the end of Specter, is a woman. Black. Among other things, played by an inadequate, clumsy Lashana Lynch, fundamentally useless as a character if not to justify banal jokes and to pass the baton. All the more marked by the fact that it is unjustifiable as a “black share”, given that there were already the talented Naomie Harris in the role of Moneypenny, who always to avoid clichés limits herself to being a secretary in the background, and the increasingly convincing Jeffrey Wright in the role of Felix Leiter, who however has two scenes in all, the last of which is absolutely forced and which does not have the desired effect at all. On the contrary. And therefore it is normal to put good actors and iconic characters in the background to make room for the nullities that bring with them all the ideological apparatus and symbolism of the case. Amen.

James Bond and the psychoanalysis that devours producers

Perhaps the underlying problem of this new Craig trend was essentially psychoanalytic. Because the desire to “break with the past” and “change” in the end devoured the producers, who didn’t even realize they had done it with Casino Royale before and became victims of their own anxiety.

Because if Casino Royale was the perfect example of how an icon and a franchise are renewed in a fresh, original way, of how a 40-year-old cinematic myth is re-presented, transporting it to the modern world making it both new but faithful, No Time to Die is the perfect example of how everything turns upside down not knowing what to do but being convinced you’re cool. Of wanting to “do something new” which in reality is not only not new (No Time to Die is an action movie like a thousand of them) but has nothing to do with the franchise anymore. Casino Royale was the explosion of joy of those who loved a character and wanted to give him new life. No Time to Die, on the other hand, reveals that sense of “breaking with the past”, precisely psychoanalytic, made by those who with rancor want to forget a difficult childhood and kill what was linked to it.

The renewal had already taken place with Casino Royale. Quantum of Solace had been a decent following. The woodworm began with Skyfall, in which we wanted to renew again and a hybrid of neither meat nor fish came out. Something that was both a new starting point and an end. It could very well end like this and launch a new Bond. But no, they wanted to persevere and here is the disaster. We must do more, we must listen to social justice warriors for which it is never enough. Did you make 007 less womanizer? It is not enough. Do you succumb to the women who are the real strong characters while he is an asshole? It is not enough. Do you woman and black? Fine, but next time, let me dwarf and disabled. An endless circle to which if you listen to it you can only sink definitively with your character.

Not even in the Harmony novels …

This was joined by the creative disaster of Sam Mendes, director of the penultimate chapter of the saga, Specter. 40 years of legal struggles to take back the Specter brand, which is the coolest criminal organization in the history of cinema and which has been missing in the saga since 1971, only to make a silly film, in which everything is thrown away, making a Blofeld ( theoretically the most brilliant criminal mind in the world, a mix between Moriarty, Fu Manchu and Lex Luthor) scoundrel, buffoonish and also him with the psychoanalytic side (the grudge for his adoptive brother … but seriously?). All this despite having chosen for him one of the best actors around.

All this, instead of being improved in the final chapter, perhaps with a decisive duel between the two super rivals, Specter and Blofeld become even more speckish, useless, marginal. The super villain, for whom an actor like Rami Malek was chosen, is a grotesque and ill-fated copy of Dr No, with a story that seems to have been written by a novelist Harmony. And who obviously does nonsense from start to finish, like saving key characters for no reason and coming back to be killed for the mere fact that he has to die and it was obviously complicated for the screenwriter to find a way to have him chased by a struggling Bond. . His “muscular villain”? Forget the various Odd Jobs, Nick Nack, Squalo. Here we have the impersonator of Giulio Base di Teste Rasate who runs and takes beating from everyone throughout the film.

The women of Bond Girls also end up in the meat grinder

Chapter Bond Girls. If on the one hand Léa Seydoux is perfect as well as beautiful, certainly among the best Bond Girls ever as Eva Green had already been in the role of Vesper in Casino Royale, someone will have to explain to us one day how it can come to mind to use this Ana de Armas. Woman of a disarming beauty but above all a very good actress, forced into a cameo she was not even any Monica Bellucci, which rightly cannot speak for more than 30 seconds because it must also be re-doubled in Italian, for a scene that seems to come out of a parody such as Agent Smart or Austin Powers. And among other things with a nonsense character that also makes her look like a bad actress because she is objectively written with her feet and impossible to interpret without looking ridiculous.

Ridiculous then the homages scattered here and there, from the initials with the colored dots that takes up Dr. No to the joke “we have all the time in the world” that makes the verse to On Her Majesty’s Secret Service up to the scene in the gallery that recalls the shot in the viewfinder. Absolutely rejected then the song. Weak, dull, not only forgettable but forgotten after less than 30 seconds. It’s not always supposed to be a Shirley Bassey Goldfinger or a Paul McCartney Live and Let Die, but even recently Adele, Tina Turner, Shirley Manson and Madonna have been singles ladies. This one didn’t even have a catchy refrain, just a dull, gooey voice all the time, as befits the perennial expression of singer Billie Eilish.

They wanted to kill James Bond, then. And they succeeded. And the writing at the end of the movie “James Bond will be back again” is anything but a wish. If this is the path they have traveled for 007, at this point it is best to leave him in the grave and not hope for the next incarnation, the next actor, the next director and so on. Much better to remember and review the real, unique and inimitable Bond, James Bond, that Sean Connery who had given the character that unparalleled aura of sarcasm, charm and healthy manhood. All those aspects that were the reason for the death sentence for 007.

Carlomanno Adinolfi



