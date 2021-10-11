News

No Time to Die: Rami Malek on a deleted scene | Cinema

Empire performed Rami Malek a about No Time to Die, for several days in Italian cinemas.

The actor first talked about his interpretation of Safin revealing that a scene was too intense, even if he did not go into details:

There was a moment when I went to Barbara and Cary [Joji Fukunaga] to say: “I don’t know if I can do it”And was eventually cut from the movie. There were aspects of the film that led us to reflect: “What is the cultural impact of what this might say?

He then thanked his role in Bohemian Rhapsody, telling an anecdote about Denzel Washington:

If I hadn’t played Freddie, I don’t know if I would have been sure of arriving on set the first day with Daniel [Craig] and deal with it that way so easily.

I’ll tell you a funny thing about the Oscars … we are often asked where we keep the awards and once I told Denzel [Washington]: “I never have an answer, I still don’t know where to put it. Where do you put it?“. Denzel replied: “Next to each other“. Only Denzel could answer like that.

This is the official synopsis of No Time to Die, from 30 September in Italian cinemas:

Bond has abandoned his frontline commitments and is enjoying a quiet life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived after old CIA friend Felix Leiter reveals himself with a plea for help. The mission aims to recover a kidnapped scientist and turns out to be much more complex than expected: Bond will be tested by a mysterious enemy equipped with a new technological weapon.

Written by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, as well as Cary Fukunaga who is also a director, the film stars Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear and Ralph Fiennes . Among the new entries of the new 007 we find Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Ana De Armas, Billy Magnussen, Dali Benssalah and Rami Malek.

What do you think of No Time to Die? Have you seen the James Bond by Cary Fukunaga, the last played by Daniel Craig? Tell us yours, as usual, in the comments below the article!

