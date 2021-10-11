No Time to Die: Rami Malek on a deleted scene | Cinema

Empire performedabout, for several days in Italian cinemas.

The actor first talked about his interpretation of Safin revealing that a scene was too intense, even if he did not go into details:

There was a moment when I went to Barbara and Cary [Joji Fukunaga] to say: “I don’t know if I can do it”And was eventually cut from the movie. There were aspects of the film that led us to reflect: “What is the cultural impact of what this might say?“

He then thanked his role in Bohemian Rhapsody, telling an anecdote about Denzel Washington:

If I hadn’t played Freddie, I don’t know if I would have been sure of arriving on set the first day with Daniel [Craig] and deal with it that way so easily. I’ll tell you a funny thing about the Oscars … we are often asked where we keep the awards and once I told Denzel [Washington]: “I never have an answer, I still don’t know where to put it. Where do you put it?“. Denzel replied: “Next to each other“. Only Denzel could answer like that.

This is the official synopsis of No Time to Die, from 30 September in Italian cinemas:

Bond has abandoned his frontline commitments and is enjoying a quiet life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived after old CIA friend Felix Leiter reveals himself with a plea for help. The mission aims to recover a kidnapped scientist and turns out to be much more complex than expected: Bond will be tested by a mysterious enemy equipped with a new technological weapon.

Written by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, as well as Cary Fukunaga who is also a director, the film stars Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear and Ralph Fiennes . Among the new entries of the new 007 we find Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Ana De Armas, Billy Magnussen, Dali Benssalah and Rami Malek.

