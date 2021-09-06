No Time To Die: The Official James Bond Podcast Debuts

In view of the debut of the film No Time To Die by James Bond, the new podcast series debuts No Time To Die: The Official James Bond Podcast with Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Jeffrey Wright, Naomie Harris, producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, and Billie Eilish.

Available from Thursday 9 September on Apple, Spotify, Acast and all major podcast platforms, and hosted by film critic James King, the series is split into 6 episodes and features interviews with Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch , Jeffrey Wright, Naomie Harris, Ana de Armas, Rory Kinnear, Billy Magnussen, director Cary Joji Fukunaga, producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell, Hans Zimmer and also other special guests like Debbie McWilliams, longtime casting director of the saga, and special effects supervisor Chris Corbould.

Each episode is dedicated to a different aspect of the James Bond universe: from characters to locations, from music to action.

‘They shoot me, and then they blow me up. It seems very James Bond to me. ‘ is a statement from Daniel Craig, who in the podcast then talks about how he came to get this iconic role and the next chapter of the saga (No Time To Die, from September 30 #SoloAlCinema) which is the last for him as the most famous secret agent in the world.

Loading... Advertisements

The podcast also allows you to listen exclusively to some excerpts from the soundtrack of No Time To Die composed by Hans Zimmer for Decca Records.

No Time To Die: The Official James Bond Podcast is produced by Somethin ‘Else in association with Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), Universal Pictures International, United Artists Releasing and EON Productions.

Episode guide for No Time To Die: The Official James Bond Podcast:

• Episode 1: Bond in Context

• Episode 2: A Name to Die For: Allies and Enemies of Bond

• Episode 3: Bond Around the World

• Episode 4: The Music of Bond

• Episode 5: Cars, Gadgets, Costume: The Craft of Bond

• Episode 6: Being 007