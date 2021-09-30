No Time to Die, the review

ROME – In ancient Greece – an element that often comes back in the film – tragedy was a theatrical genre with strong social and religious values. More generally it was the extremeization of the senses finally free thanks to ecstasy; despite talking about tragedy, the staging had a strong epic, mythological connotation and closely linked to the exaltation of life. The explosive script of No Time To Die directed by Cary Fukunaga and co-written with Neal Purvis, Robert Wade and a prodigy called Phoebe Waller-Bridge. A difficult and painful film as only epilogues can be. Especially if the finale comes after a journey that lasted fifteen years (and five films), capable of restoring luster to one of the icons of cinema: for us, and we subscribe to it, Daniel Craig is (and will remain) the perfect James Bond, the one capable of making the most unattainable hero of all human and vulnerable.

From the royal flush of Casino Royale (probably the best movie of 007) up to this last act, the epic of 007 has regained possession of its fans but, even more, has managed to capture others, immersed in the adrenaline-filled universe of Her Majesty’s Agent, who has become – breaking tradition – a nonconformist symbol, intolerant of the rules yet markedly noble and idealistic. As well as in love. What binds the five films of the Craig Era, and especially their own No Time To Die, in fact, it is love, the only element over which Bond has no control whatsoever. There is no death that holds, there is no danger that it cannot be challenged. It is love that moves events, it is always love that brings Bond closer to the public and, consequently, to the ideal we have of his mythological figure. From the ruthless betrayal of “his” Vesper (Eva Green), which ideally returns in the spectacular opening of the film, to pure and definitive love with Madeleine Swann, played by a Léa Seydoux who rewrote the role of the classic Bond Girl becoming something of different, tending towards the normality that has never been part of 007’s lexicon.

Instead, telling the plot of No Time to Die, without in any way spoiling the many surprises of the story, we can tell you that the events begin five years after the capture of Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Christoph Waltz) when Bond has now retired from the M16 which, in the meantime, has elected to 007 a new agent, Nomi (Lashana Lynch). But, contacted by his friend Felix (Jeffrey Wright), James finds himself once again at the center of the action and discovers a plot linked to a ghostly figure that revolves around Madeleine’s past. Let’s not go further, also because unlike all the other films in the saga, everything that happens is a pretext, an obligatory corollary that takes us towards a bitter and very sweet post-faction that, thanks to the skill of Fukunaga, manages to close a perfectly a circle. It wasn’t easy. Just as it wasn’t easy to push the entire universe of Bond into the background. He is, more than ever, the center of everything, putting his soul into it even before the gun.

In No Time To Die even the figure of the villain Lyutsifer Safin, with the livid face of Rami Malek, is almost a hindrance, a matter to be done because this time there is something more important. Here, symbolically the figure of Lyutsifer is a kind of MacGuffin built for the writing of a necessary, intimate and poetic ending. It is time – the total key of the film, right from the title – that acts as an equilibrium, acting as an ally and an antagonist. An omniscient and unbeatable narrator who gives neither respite nor breath, the final elaboration of Bondian iconography, where cinema ends up coming to terms with reality and, precisely, with that tragedy that embraces life and death, desires and miracles. So, where words and images no longer reach, a hopeful silence and the warm voice of Louis Armstrong thinks about it: “We have all the time in the world. Time enough for life to unfold. All the precious things love has in store… “.

Here the trailer for 007 – No Time to Die: