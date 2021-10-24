No Time To Die, what you need to know before seeing the new 007 movie

The final chapter of the saga that sees Daniel Craig in the role of the most famous spy in the world arrives in theaters. The events seen in the previous films will come to fruition: Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Specter

With the arrival at the cinema today, 30 September of the new film No Time To Die, the reign of Daniel Craig as the James Bond in charge. Although his predecessors like Sean Connery and Roger Moore have played 007 in a greater number of films (seven each), Craig is the one who kept longer this character, 15 years in all, also thanks to several postponements between one film and another. With this fifth cinematic adventure, however, the saga inaugurated in 2006 with Casino Royale. If previous actors had put a face to Bond in films that were almost completely unrelated to each other, Craig kicked off an organic saga, continued with Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012) and especially with Specter (2015), which provided all the links necessary to make this narrative universe unique and intertwined. Just with No Time To Die this universe will come to fruition, but before enjoying it here is everything you need to know to fully understand this complex story of international espionage and personal sacrifice.

Before 007

Through the various films of this saga we discover something more thanchildhood of what will be the most famous spy in the world. In Skyfall, in fact, we learn that James Bond has remained orphaned at the age of 12 after parents, Andrew Bond and Monique Delacroix, are killed in a climbing accident. The little boy lived in the Scottish family home, called Skyfall, before being adopted – as it turns out in the film Specter – by an Austrian climber named Hannes Oberhauser. Years later, Bond joins the British Navy (Craig recently received the honorary title of Navy commander, the same reached by his character) and then comes into contact with theMI6, the UK’s foreign intelligence service. Right in the scenes before the titles of Casino Royale we see that Bond performs i two necessary assassinations to obtain the Doppiozero qualification, thus officially becoming agent 007.

The first missions

21st film in the 007 series, Casino Royale serves as a complete reboot of the saga that began in 1962 with Dr. No (in Italian known as Agent 007: License to kill) and arrived at Die Another Day with Pierce Brosnan in 2002. In the film directed by Martin Campbell (which takes its title from very first novel in which Ian Fleming introduced the character in 1953), a still not fully experienced Bond must undo the terrorist’s criminal plans Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen), participating in a game of poker inside the Casino Royale in Montenegro. Here he receives the help of the French spy Mathis (Giancarlo Giannini), of the American agent Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) but above all of Vesper Lynd (Eva Green), an official of the British Treasury that he falls in love with only to discover that he is playing a double game for the same criminal organization that hired Le Chiffre. On the run to Venice, Vesper commits suicide not before helping Bond, who still feels betrayed, to capture Mr. White (Jesper Christensen), a powerful criminal very high up in the ranks of the same mysterious criminal organization.

Love and revenge

In the next film, Quantum of Solace, directed by Marc Forster, Bond and the leader of MI6 M (Judi Dench) they interrogate Mr. White but discover that his criminal organization, known as Quantum, has infiltrated their own ranks. Pursuing White managed to escape, Bond crosses the path of Dominic Greene (Mathieu Amalric), an environmentalist turned fearsome terrorist who threatens to overthrow the government of Bolivia. Wrongly accused of killing a corrupt MP, Bond is forced to go into hiding and asks Mathis for help to get to South America. Here the old spy is killed but Bond, allied with Camille Montes (Olga Kurylenko), Greene’s former lover with his own personal plans of revenge, manages to break into the terrorist’s hotel: the two thwart his plans and abandon him in the desert. M reintegrates Bond and informs him that Greene was found dead, but killed by two gunshots and with oil in his stomach. He also reveals to him that he has been spotted in Russia Yusef Kabira (Simon Kassianides), a member of the Quantum who seduced young women involved with secret services like Vesper and then blackmailed them: by killing him, Bond avenged and finally forgive his beloved.

The return of the past

While Casino Royale And Quantum of Solace were initially considered as two related and self-contained films, the next Skyfall by Sam Mendes somehow corrects some of their details and puts them into one broader narrative. After retiring from service because he was presumed dead, James Bond is forced to return to action when a cyber-terrorist, Raoul Silva (Javier Bardem), threatens the UK, the secret services and in particular M. Bond discovers that Silva himself was once the pupil of M, abandoned and disfigured on a mission for reasons of state. Despite the doubt that he is a pawn in bigger hands than him, Bond brings M to safety in his Scottish home in Skyfall, where he and his elderly caretaker Kincaid (Albert Finney, but this role was originally intended for the late Sean Connery), manages to defeat Silva while destroying the entire mansion. M is fatally wounded and it happens to her like this Gareth Mallory (Ralph Fiennes), firmly convinced that the era of secret agents like Bond is now over.

The Specter

After the enormous confusion created by the last mission left by the old M, the identification of the Italian criminal in Mexico Marco Sciarra (Alessandro Cremona), James Bond’s position is increasingly delicate, especially to the extent that the politician Max Denbigh (Andrew Scott) wants to close the Doppiozero section to replace it with a global surveillance system, i Nine Eyes. After seducing the widow of Sciarra, Lucia (Monica Bellucci), Bond infiltrates a meeting of a criminal organization called Specter, led by the mysterious Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Christoph Waltz). Escaped from his assassins, Bond identifies in Austria Mr. White, now dying, who entrusts him with the protection of his daughter, Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux). In the meantime he discovers that his previous opponents (Le Chiffre, Greene, Silva) and Quantum itself had all been hired by Specter and in particular by Blofeld, also behind the Nine Eyes program: it is revealed that Blofeld is none other than Franz Oberhauser, Bond’s half-brother who swore revenge on him as guilty of stealing his father’s love Hannes (the surname Blofeld is in fact that of his mother). Bond manages to foil yet another criminal plan by Blofeld in London but does not kill him: instead he hands him over to MI6 and decides to leave active service forever together with Swann. It ends like this Specter, second and final chapter signed by Sam Mendes.

The future

Precisely from this buen retiro, rather five years later, opens No Time To Die, 25th chapter in the entire Bond saga and fifth and last of this mini-saga starring Daniel Craig. Directed by Cary Fukunaga (True Detective) and with a revised script by none other than by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Killing Eve), the film forces Bond back into action, even though his code 007 has apparently been assigned to a new agent, indeed a new agent, the Nomi of Lashana Lynch. In fact, the American agent Felix Leiter asks Bond to help him track down a missing scientist, who turns out to have been kidnapped by a new fearsome enemy, the terrorist. Lyutsifer Safin played by the Oscar winner Rami Malek. The criminal and even revenge plans of this Safin will sink deep into Bond’s past, who will be forced to confront Blofeld again and with other unsolved points of its history. It will certainly be a highlight, even if the title suggests that it is not obvious that the end of this Bond will coincide with his death. Meantime Barbara Broccoli, daughter of the historic producer of the 007 films and current producer in turn, has made it known that 2022 is expected to think about what the future of this timeless character will be.