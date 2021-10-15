Leonardo, no titanium components for Airbus from supplier under investigation (On Friday 15 October 2021)

(Teleborsa) – Regarding the press reports that are circulating in these hours, Leonardo stated in a note “that the subsupplier Manufacturing Processes Specification Srl, under investigation by the judiciary and for some time not anymore supplier from Leonardo, did not supply components in titanium for programs Airbus“. Yesterday afternoon Boeing and the US authorities announced that some parties in the titanium of the 787 Dreamliner jet were improperly produced. The US aeronautical giant specified that the parts in question had been supplied by Leonardo, which purchased the components from the Apulian company Manufacturing Processes Specification (MPS). In a note released yesterday … Read on quifinance

