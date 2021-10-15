News

no titanium components for Airbus from supplier under investigation

Leonardo, no titanium components for Airbus from supplier under investigation (On Friday 15 October 2021)
(Teleborsa) – Regarding the press reports that are circulating in these hours, Leonardo stated in a note “that the subsupplier Manufacturing Processes Specification Srl, under investigation by the judiciary and for some time not anymore supplier from Leonardo, did not supply components in titanium for programs Airbus“. Yesterday afternoon Boeing and the US authorities announced that some parties in the titanium of the 787 Dreamliner jet were improperly produced. The US aeronautical giant specified that the parts in question had been supplied by Leonardo, which purchased the components from the Apulian company Manufacturing Processes Specification (MPS). In a note released yesterday …Read on quifinance

Leonardo, no titanium components for Airbus from supplier under investigation

In a note released last night, Leonardo announced that the subcontractor “is under investigation by the judiciary so Leonardo is an injured party and therefore will not assume potential charges …

Leonardo, no titanium components for Airbus from supplier under investigation

Regarding the press reports that are circulating in these hours, Leonardo stated in a note “that the subcontractor Manufacturing …

Leonardo: no supply of titanium components from Manufacturing Processes to Airbus

It is no longer a supplier to the group (Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor Plus) – Rome, 15 Oct – “The subcontractor Manufacturing Processes Specification, under investigation by the judiciary and has not been …







