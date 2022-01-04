“No to a war with nuclear weapons”

France, China, the US, the UK and Russia have pledged, in a joint declaration, to avoid a war with the use of nuclear weapons. In a joint statement they said they believe that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought”. So much so that “none of our nuclear weapons are aimed against each other or against any other state”. Affirming that “the use of nuclear power would have far-reaching consequences”, the five major nuclear powers declare that “nuclear weapons, as long as they continue to exist, should serve defensive purposes, deter aggression and prevent war. We firmly believe that further spread of these weapons must be prevented. ”

The note therefore reaffirms “the importance of addressing nuclear threats” and of “preserving and respecting our bilateral and multilateral agreements and commitments of non-proliferation, disarmament and arms control”. The commitment to respect “ the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) is therefore reaffirmed, including our obligation under Article VI ‘to carry out negotiations in good faith on effective measures relating to the early termination of the nuclear arms race and the nuclear disarmament, and on a treaty on general and complete disarmament under strict and effective international control ” ‘.

A commitment is made to ” further strengthen our national measures to prevent the unauthorized or unintended use of nuclear weapons. We reiterate the validity of our previous statements on de-targeting. ” The desire to work with all states to create a security environment more conducive to progress in disarmament with the ultimate goal of a world without nuclear weapons with unchanged security for all is therefore expressed ”. Hence the will to ” seek bilateral and multilateral diplomatic approaches to avoid military clashes, strengthen stability, increase mutual understanding and trust and prevent an arms race that would benefit no one and endanger everyone. We are determined to pursue a constructive dialogue with mutual respect and recognition of mutual interests and security concerns. ”

Moscow, agreement between nuclear powers, reduce tensions in the world

Russia expects the joint declaration signed with the leaders of four other nuclear powers to help reduce international tensions. This was stated by the spokesman of the Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova. “We hope that in the current difficult conditions of international security, the approval of such a political declaration by the leaders of the nuclear powers will help reduce the level of international tension and curb the arms race, to build confidence and lay the foundations for future control of offensive and defensive weapons and for measures to reduce risks, “the spokeswoman said.

China’s nuclear declaration will increase confidence among the powers

The joint declaration to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons “will increase mutual trust” and reduce the risk of a nuclear conflict. This is China’s comment. “The joint statement will help increase mutual trust and replace competition between major powers with coordination and cooperation,” reports the official Xinhua news agency, quoting Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu.