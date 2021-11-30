“No to closed competitions. Promotions and relegations necessary”

The sport ministers of theEuropean Union today adopted a resolution of the Council of the EU on a European sports model. UEFA reports this through its official channels. The resolution, passed unanimously by ministers on behalf of the 27 EU Member States, calls for the strengthening of value-based organized sport in Europe and protecting it from threats such as closed competitions.

The adoption of the resolution follows the recent explicit support for the European sports model by both the European Parliament and the European Commission. The resolution of the Council of the EU is a milestone that will mark European sport for decades to come. UEFA – reads the communiqué issued by the continental confederation – welcomes the determination of the EU sport ministers in reaching the agreement and welcomes the vision of the EU Council for the future of European sports policy.

For European football, the press release continues, the Council’s position provides fundamental support for our values ​​and our model of solidarity. Indeed, the EU’s political vision offers full support and alignment with UEFA’s governance model. For example, the 27 Member States recognize the central role of federations in overseeing the organization and functioning of their sports and in reconciling stakeholders so that all contribute to the healthy development of sport.

EU Member States expressly confirm the key features of a European sports model, including the pyramid structure, the open promotion and relegation system, the grassroots approach and solidarity, as well as the role of sport in national identity and its social and educational functions. In more explicit terms, the Council Resolution echoes the recent positions of the European Parliament and the Commission and rejects closed competitions such as the attempted super league by further emphasizing the principle of openness in sporting competitions and giving priority to sporting merit.

Importantly, the resolution also stresses that sports organizations must continue to strive for greater transparency and better governance, including a number of reforms supported or already implemented by UEFA. It also calls for a greater inclusion of stakeholders in decision-making processes, especially towards fans and athletes. UEFA looks forward to deepening these discussions with key football stakeholders in the framework of the Convention on the Future of European Football.

Commenting on the resolution, the UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin said: “This is a historic mission statement from EU member states; there is no doubt that Europe and European sport will succeed in protecting and promoting our European sporting model. We now have a long-term action plan at European level to defend a values-based, socially integrated and open vision of European sport. With this support for our model, European football will continue to be the prime example of this ”.