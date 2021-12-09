no to compulsory vaccination at work – Il Tempo





Victory for those opposed to compulsory vaccination in America. Perhaps, however, only momentary. The United States Senate passed a resolution to nullify an administration decree of Joe Biden that companies with 100 or more employees must vaccinate their employees against the coronavirus or undergo weekly tests. The grade was 52-48. The democratically-led House is unlikely to take the same route as the Senate, meaning the decree would remain valid, even if the courts have suspended it for now. The vote in the Senate, however, gave senators the opportunity to express opposition to a policy that, they say, has aroused fears on the part of businesses and unvaccinated voters who fear losing their jobs if the rule were to come into effect. .





The provision, which among other things is currently stranded in a court, arouses protests and perplexities because in the country of individual freedoms, everything that is imposed by the central power is viewed with suspicion. “President Biden’s absurd vaccination request is an abuse of power,” thundered Republican majority leader Mitch McConnell. Like him, many Republicans say they are in favor of the vaccine, but opposed to its obligation. And even Manchin, one of the two Democrats who voted with the GOP, made it clear that he is against “any vaccine obligation formulated by the state towards private companies.” Meanwhile, faced with the impasse, some cities have decided on their own to impose vaccination. The mayor of New York announced on Monday that all employees in the private sector will soon be subject to the obligation to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, which has already killed more than 790,000 people in the US.



