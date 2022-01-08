No to electronic billing to private individuals

The operations carried out in relation to final consumers must be certified with tools other than electronic invoice under penalty of violation of the privacy law. The only possible exceptions for the use of electronic invoices in the case of the supply of goods or services to final consumers are thelegal obligation or the express request of the customer. This is the provisions of the Privacy Guarantor in the provision of 22.12.2021 on electronic invoicing.

The guarantee authority also invites the accountants, or rather their top category, to disclose the aforementioned ban on the use of electronic invoices to economic operators.

According to the Guarantor, therefore, every time the economic operator can certify the operation carried out against a final consumer with tools other than the electronic invoice, typically the case of use of the receipt, it is to the latter that he must refer .

The violation of this precept will entail for the operator the violation of privacy, with a consequent and useless exposure of the private customer to the processing of his data by the Revenue Agency and the Guardia di Finanza.

As we have already highlighted, the Guarantor admits to this prohibition 2 possible exceptions allowed by the privacy regulation: when the issuance of the electronic invoice is required by law [art. 6, par. 1, lett. c)], or takes place at the request of the final consumer [art. 6, par. 1, lett. a)].

The personal data guarantee authority has expressly provided for the forwarding of its opinion to the National Council of Chartered Accountants and Accounting Experts. The Guarantor’s request is that the category in question favors the dissemination of observance of the ban on issuing electronic invoicing in the cases described above. For the rest, the provision in question repeats, for the umpteenth time, the multiple criticalities in relation to the enormous amount of information, including sensitive ones, which are acquired, processed and stored through the electronic invoice.

In many areas, typical of the legal consultancy sector, the criticalities and risk profiles may also arise in the event that the invoice is issued to a commercial operator and not only when the recipient is a private individual.

Following the prohibition imposed by the Privacy Guarantor with the provision in question, economic operators are faced with one difficult choice:

on the one hand there is in fact the Tax Authority which pushes more and more towards a generalized obligation of electronic invoicing;

on the other hand, there is the Privacy Guarantor who, in order to enforce the ban on issuing electronic invoices in B2C transactions, even asks for help from accountants to spread the ban among operators.

Among the 2 opposing choices, there is no doubt that the one suggested by the Authority for personal data is to be preferred.

Using the electronic invoice to a private individual even if it is possible to certify the transaction with a simple and anonymous receipt, can in fact expose the economic operator to the violation of the privacy regulation with the relative consequences, especially in the event that the information contained in the invoice are subject to unauthorized dissemination or use.