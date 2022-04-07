no to fourth dose vaccine for everyone, ok for over 80

Under 80 and serious illness

– There is still no clear evidence in the European Union that vaccine protection against serious diseases is substantially decreasing in adults with normal immune systems between the ages of 60 and 79 and therefore there is no clear evidence to support the immediate use of a fourth dose.

At the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Center for Disease Control (Ecdc), in the 60-79 age range, experts say they will continue to monitor data to determine if there is an increasing risk of serious disease between the vaccinated. If the current epidemiological situation changes and new signs emerge, a fourth dose in that age group may need to be considered. Meanwhile, national authorities will also review local data to decide whether to use a fourth dose in people at higher risk.

Under 60, still no proof of added value

– For adults under 60 with normal immune systems, there is currently no conclusive evidence that vaccine protection against serious disease is decreasing or that there is added value of a fourth dose. Since vaccination campaigns could begin in the fall, authorities will consider the best time for additional doses, possibly using updated vaccines.

So far, still note Ecdc and Ema, no safety problems have emerged from the studies on the additional boosters. The two agencies urge EU citizens to complete their initial and booster vaccination programs in line with national recommendations. At the end of March 2022, 83% of adults had received full initial vaccinations and only 64% had received a booster dose.

Latest data from Israel

Evidence on the effects of a fourth dose comes largely from Israel, the two agencies note in the note: data indicate that a second booster given at least four months after the first restores antibody levels without raising new safety concerns. The data also suggests that a second booster provides additional protection against serious illness, although the duration of the benefits is not yet known and evidence is still limited.

