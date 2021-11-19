“No to funds for nursery schools, better parental leave up to 3 years”

Nurseries? One problem, better replace them with three-year parental leave. Word of Tiziana Drago, former five-star senator today passed to Brothers of Italy, who during a session of the Parliamentary Commission on Childhood said she had “serious doubts about the political choices that are being made regarding the allocations of funds for nursery schools “.

Pd colleague Giuditta Pini shared on Twitter a video of Drago’s intervention, which went viral and attracted numerous criticisms. “It is thought that this will also affect the birth rate, but what is the prospect? That of giving birth to children and giving them the nursery as their only destination?”, Asks Tiziana Drago, who introduces herself on Twitter as ” teacher and pedagogist, I believe in the FAMILY, irreplaceable pillar of society “and she remembers:” As a senator I will commit myself to implementing concrete family policies “.

Nurseries, according to the senator, would cause several problems. First of all, “the relationship between parents and children would become private”, “because there are women and couples who clearly have this need from morning until 19 in the evening”. Or, he explains, “we have a destination for these children to grandparents and therefore we exalt them” but “there can be separations, because inevitably one enters the family educational system and therefore of the couple. This couple who on the one hand are parents, on the other hand he continues to be father and mother. In short, there is a confusion of roles. So it becomes a sociological problem “. The solution? For Drago it is easy to say: “This is why, for example, the extension of parental leave, or optional abstention, from six months to three years would have this value from many points of view. This small mirror that concerns the first three years , associated with the presence of a psychologist at school. The picture could be completed, not only in the intervention with the boy, but also in the courses for parenting in schools. Parents are made, not born “.

The controversy after Tiziana Drago’s speech on nursery schools

A position that causes discussion, also in light of the recent Istat report on the situation of nursery schools in Italy. A relationship that, as always, captures a two-speed Italy, with the North and the Center in line with the European target coverage of 33% while the South is unable to go beyond 14%.

Pini, sharing the video on Twitter, commented: “Senator Drago explains to us that nurseries are not needed, on the contrary, they are counterproductive for children and couples. As Meryl Streep said in Il Diavolo wears Prada: pure avant-garde”.

Having ended up at the center of the controversy, Drago replied in a note: “I supported the freedom of a mother and a father, to want to assist their children in the first fundamental years of life, and to believe that the choice of nursery schools, for be such, it must provide for an alternative. And this alternative, in my opinion, is to pursue, like financial support for nursery schools, a more effective and satisfactory application of paid abstention from work up to 3 years of age. of child”. From the Brothers of Italy, however, they comment: “It is a personal issue”.