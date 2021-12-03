“No to funds for the walls”: EU turnaround on the migrant emergency

In October, a sharp “No” came from the commission, a few days ago there was the first opening by the president of the European council Charles Michel, now a new turnaround. Sui walls anti migrantsEuropean Union it is more and more divided. And in a certain sense, the “game” of Belarusian President Alexandar Lukashenko, which also consisted in making the Brussels authorities appear undecided, succeeded.

In fact, in the past few hours, the vice president of the European commission, Margaritis Schinas, announced a new categorical denial of the possibility of financing the construction of walls along the EU’s external borders.

The question arose immediately after the summer, when the migratory crisis on the Belarusian route exploded in its drama. Thousands of migrants pressed at the borders of Poland And Lithuania to enter and the respective governments responded with a firm iron fist.

Neither country has ever faced migration emergencies in the past and the fear was that of being overwhelmed by the arrival of refugees from Belarus. Warsaw, in particular, first sent twelve thousand soldiers to the borders and then announced the construction of a wall to be completed by June 2022.

The Belarusian migration crisis immediately seemed the result of Lukashenko’s desire to respond to sanctions imposed by the EU after the new controversies over the 2020 presidential elections, judged to be irregular by Brussels.

While on the one hand univocal indications have arrived from the offices of the Community institutions on not submitting to the blackmail of Minsk, on the modalities of response, on the other hand, no little confusion has arisen. At the end of October the president of the commission, Ursula Von Der Leyen, denied any possibility of financing walls between Poland and Belarus. A few hours after the group leader of the European People’s Party in the European Parliament, Manfred Weber, the head of the commission denied, admitting the possibility of helping Warsaw.

On 23 November it was the turn of the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, to declare possible investments to strengthen security along the external borders. He did not speak explicitly of walls, but of “infrastructures aimed at strengthening the ability of EU countries, on the border with Belarus, to defend the EU border”.

The statements of the past few hours by Schinas have called everything into question. Witnessing nervousness and divisions all within the EU that are difficult to fill. Circumstances that have prompted governments to act alone. Poland seems willing to go ahead with the construction of the wall, Germany, a privileged destination for migrants crammed into Belarus, has started a direct dialogue with Minsk after a series of telephone calls between Angela Merkel and Lukashenko himself.

The divisions of the EU on immigration could delay the adoption of the plan, presented more than a year ago, on the management of the phenomenon. The recalls made by Mario Draghi from the stage of Rome Med 2021, in which he invoked EU assistance on the immigration emergency, could also become a dead letter in the next European council, where the topic is set at the top of the discussions.