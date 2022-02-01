no to request for parole

The decision follows Breivik’s parole application. In 2012 the bomber had been sentenced to the maximum penalty of 21 years in prison, with the proviso that the period could be further extended, indefinitely, in the event that Breivik was still deemed a danger to the company. The same clause means that Breivik can request a probation hearing after 10 years, which he did.

According to the judges, his vision of society and ideology are the same as they were then. “The accused seems disturbed and with a world of thoughts difficult to penetrate“, they stressed, while”shows no remorse. Furthermore, it cannot be established that it would not be violent, the risk that it would be violent is real “.