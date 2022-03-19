no to small hospitals for clienteles “

CATANZARO “Dear President, we need a change of course, one of the key problems of the Regional Health System is that in the face of a relatively effective protection of the state of health, the response to the needs / demand of citizens finds its privileged seat in the hospital, with the result of determining pockets of inappropriateness and consequent rise in costs and with the secondary result of limiting the effective capacity of hospitals to treat appropriate and complex cases “. Thus reads the opening letter of the open letter sent by the Italian trade union federation “United Doctors” (Fismu) to the governor of the Calabria Region and health commissioner Roberto Occhiuto.

According to the president of Fismu, Francesco Esposito: «The strategic line of a project tending to modify this situation is in the identification of a mechanism capable of improving complex performance and of finding resources. The fulcrum of this mechanism is the creation of assistance on the territory in which not only prevention, basic health care and socio-health integration activities find space, but also most of the specialist level I activities, such as to represent the place of response to the state of health and which represents the filter towards II and III level activities, typical of hospitals. Such an approach necessarily involves the redefinition of the hospital network and the definition of the central role of the territory, which up to now has seen in the planning documents of the ad acta commissioners a place of non-virtuous compromise between general needs of the system, parochialism or even interests. of singles. During the election campaign, Mr President, you have precisely identified the problems, weaknesses and critical areas of the Calabrian regional system with correctness and intellectual honesty (economic and financial situation with a tendential deficit of about 300 million euros; expenditure for the hospital care considerably higher than expected; hospital network still inadequate both for the number and logistical location of hospitals and for the number and type of beds compared to the reference standards and care needs; delays in start-up and in implementation of the assistance and organizational model of district assistance; differences in access to services and the quality of the same in the various areas of the region; effectiveness of emergency interventions; consistent passive healthcare mobility to other regions, often also for interventions of medium-low complexity or that can be carried out even in the taken of public and private individuals in the region) “.

The structures to be financed with the Pnrr

«In an attempt to give answers to some of the critical issues mentioned – we read again – hypotheses are circulating in these days of numerous territorial structures to be financed with funds from the NRP (Community Houses, Community Hospitals, Territorial Operational Centers). Now we ask ourselves if the hypothesis put in place was preceded by a programming based on epidemiological surveys and analysis of the health needs and of the socio-economic, business and regional context, indispensable, obviously, to be able to reasonably support such a quantity of investments. But we also ask ourselves if the experiences already present in the regional territory of the health houses, the level of service achieved and, above all, the causes that have determined the failure to achieve the objectives set have been taken into consideration. We also ask ourselves if the company experiences of the Uccp have been evaluated in the realization of the health objectives and what role they will have to assume in the general framework of the rescheduling of territorial assistance. In this regard, it is also legitimate to ask whether the impact that the management of all the new planned structures will have on the company financial statements has been assessed with due accuracy, which Lea’s are already unable to guarantee with the resources assigned. We really would not want the available investments to be considered the end and not a means with the unforgivable risk of wasting resources ».

And he concludes: «Finally, let us, President, observe that in order to ground objectives and programs, it takes women and men not only of good will but of excellent skills, which are not just technical ones. The world of healthcare is made up of professionals who cannot fail to be involved in the processes of change and who know the difference between a boss and a leader. In the interest of the Calabrians, appoint capable people in health care companies and not on the basis of political affiliations or worse on the basis of the indications given by the parties, we interrupt this sad tradition that has brought Calabrian Health to collapse “.