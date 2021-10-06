“No to superhero roles, I love real stories” – Corriere.it

We saw her in the role of Mary Poppins, in the glamorous ones of the editorial secretary de The devil wears Prada. He had the face of ne depression The girl on the train and we will see her ride the adventure in Jungle Cruise which Disney, after numerous postponements, plans to release this summer. We will never see her swaddled in a superhero onesie. British comic actress Emily Blunt, 38, is not an esteemer. She has just denied the rumors that they wanted her, along with her husband John Krasisnki, in the cast of yet another remake of the Fantastic Four, Marvel film now in pre-production. I don’t think superhero roles are for me, says the actress who will soon be on screen with At Quiet Place II, three years after the success of the first film about a family forced to survive in silence after an invasion of aliens unable to see but infallible and merciless at the slightest noise. At Quiet Place (A Quiet Place), directed by her husband who had also written the script and acted alongside her, was what Anglo-Saxons call a lightning in a bottle. Shot on a very low budget, the film had bottled $ 340 million at the box office and was critically acclaimed for its message. It was an argument on the difficulties of parenthood hidden among the thrillers of a thriller that always left you on your toes. They say that husband and wife should never play a couple in the cinema but we did it and it didn’t go wrong, I would say, says the actress.

After such a success it was normal for the production company to want to capitalize. You, however, were skeptical of the idea of ​​a sequel.





The first answer was a sharp no.

What made you change your mind?

At least twenty different ideas were presented to John, none of which worked. Unwrapping them, he began to speculate, if I had to do it I would do so. He told me his idea. It was so good that I remember saying to him: now, man, we have to do this.

It has something of both. On the one hand it tells what happened, how that invasion took place, on the other it tells how the Abbott family continues to try to survive the catastrophe.

And things get even more difficult.

Anyone who saw the first film knows that now my character, Evelyn, has to fend for herself, with three children to protect, one of which is in diapers. Their home, that confined space where the family had managed to build a dimension, is no more.

He can do nothing else and along the way he discovers that there are other survivors.

One of them played by Cillian Murphy.

My husband and I are fans of Peaky Blinders(series of which Murphy protagonist, in Italy on Netflix, ed), and so, when it came to giving a face to a somewhat ambiguous character, he seemed perfect.

Her husband said the first film was a love letter to Hazel and Violet, your daughters.

That film represented the fears of every parent, whose primary task is to protect their children from external dangers. In this second we face another theme: that of letting them go. Of allowing them to venture into the world. Every parent would like to spare his children the inevitable disappointments that every man, as a social being, is destined to suffer.

The film opens with a scene that relives, in a flashback, the beginnings of the alien invasion and her driving a car, the children with her. He must escape the advancing of a runaway bus.

None of that computer created scene, we had a real bus that was about to hit the real car we were in, but I wasn’t driving. There was a pilot on the roof. I asked him if I was in good hands, he told me he was the best. It was true. The kids had a great time.

Do you live in fear or do you appreciate silence after these films?