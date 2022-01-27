“No to the hub in our gym,” sit-in of high school students in Bisceglie

Over 500 students are expected to go on strike on Friday in protest against the decision

Thursday 27 January 2022



They have decided to protest against the decision to place the hub for anti-Covid vaccinations within the school’s tensostat. The “da Vinci” high school students of Bisceglie will go on strike on Friday 28 January to express their opposition to the choice of the authorities “made by major orders for which the gym has been deprived to transform it into a vaccination hub”.

The event will take place starting at 8:10 am in the area surrounding the hub. The goal is “to make the students’ voices heard, in a sit-in in which more than 500 children and over 100 posters will participate” according to what was claimed by the representatives of the “da Vinci” high school.