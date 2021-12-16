“No to the offer and we do not wait for June to risk, from January 2 everything changes! Then we will tell …”

De Laurentiis offers to Lorenzo Insigne a four-year 3.5 million per season while the captain would accept the current salary (5 million), writes the Corriere dello Sport who today proposes an interview with his agent, Vincenzo Pisacane. Here are some excerpts:

ADL said that now the ball goes to Insigne.

«He says what he deems most appropriate, but we should ask what the offer was and why the player refused. Quadrennial from 3.5 million per season? I prefer to avoid figures and details, but we do not think the proposal is appropriate. The last phone call was not the best, but it is right that everyone has their own idea “.

Meanwhile, in a couple of weeks Insigne will be a free parameter.

“Perhaps no one expected this epilogue. Indeed, perhaps Lorenzo did. It’s over? The story between Napoli and Insigne will never end even if he will play elsewhere. Indeed, it has to be told: there is too much life, too much love. But out of respect for the player and everyone, we can’t wait forever, we can’t wait for June. And what if he unfortunately catches a cold? Why risk it? ».

Let’s give it a time. Just to understand …

«When the January market opens, a solution must be found. These can be decisive days. Contacts? I will have no contact with anyone until January. On this I am very firm: from the 2nd, then, everything will change ».

Insigne and Napoli are divided by 6 million: 1.5 per season.

«I would say that they are divided in time, in education, in manners, in gestures. I don’t want to feed controversy, with De Laurentiis we are at peace and not at war, but maybe one day it is right to tell what happened over time. Misunderstanding? I do not believe. All calculated, scientific. A great champion would have deserved more time: many months ago I tried to talk to De Laurentiis, but he didn’t want to talk to me and would send me back to Giuntoli. Someone in society once told me: “But where do you want me to go, Insigne?”. They believed that no one could be interested in him. ”

Toronto’s offer in MLS made noise.

“Never been to Toronto. But I think that after so many years in a team it is difficult to wear another jersey in the same league. An experience outside would do less harm. It can be, like Del Piero, but it’s my idea … Do you speak English? A little bit yes. The children attend the American school. Naples and Insigne far away? “Right now, for the times, they are quite far away. But everything can change. Eventually, we will come to terms with it ».