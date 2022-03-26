No to the Oscars! These are the celebrities who refused to be part of the award

United States.- Without a doubt, the Oscar awards it is the most coveted by the great celebrities of the whole world, however, that has not saved it from receiving a absolute “no” by various actors Hollywood, to be part of the important ceremony; knows the names.

The golden statuette has existed for almost 100 years and rewards the best of the best in the film industry, regardless of whether they are Japanese, Mexican or from any other part of the world, as experts in the area select several films over a year to nominate the actors, the musicians or the script, to recognize their excellent work.

Without a doubt, having such recognition is a great honor that no one would dare to refuse, however, there are actors like Anne Hathaway that yes they would say a resounding no, but not to receive the award, but to lead the delivery ceremony.

These are more artists who have already rejected them:

Kevin Hart: The actor in films like A Spy and a Half In 2019, he refused to be a driver, despite the fact that he had already been confirmed, as there were a series of homophobic jokes that made him decline the invitation.

Hugh Jackman: The renowned interpreter of ‘Wolverines‘ was acclaimed by the public so that he was in front of the cameras all night, giving the details of what was happening, however, he had to refuse because his work schedule prevented him from doing so between the rehearsals of his tours and theatrical projects.

Justin Timberlake: The handsome singer of mirrors He is another in the list of those who refused to lead the Oscars, however, he did not give any explanation.

Sandra Bullock: The much-loved actress from The proposal surprisingly, it was others who declined the offer, giving her explanation she joked that it was “a thankless job”, clarifying that it was because “It doesn’t matter who does it, you can’t please anyone”.

Similarly, the famous presenter, Oprah WinfreyBritish actress The Devil Wears Prada, Emily Bluntthe former wrestler WWE and dear actor, Dwayne Johnsonthe comic actress, Melissa McCarthy, amy poehler and tina feyalso came together with the same explanation: being conductors of the prizes could affect their “reputation”.

Source: Staff, Wikipedia, El País