No, Tom Hanks was not sentenced to death for pedophilia and killed

On July 28, 2021, a post was published on Facebook in which it is stated that the American actor Tom Hanks was allegedly executed after being “sentenced to death by a military court that found him guilty of pedophilia and danger to children”.

It is a satirical content, circulated without the context necessary for its understanding and therefore misleading.

The fabricated news of the US actor’s conviction and execution was originally released on July 27, 2021 by Real Raw News, site that specifies in its information to produce satirical content. This case of disinformation has also been covered by other fact-checking sites (here and here).

Loading... Advertisements

In the post object of our verification, reference is indirectly made to QAnon, a baseless conspiracy theory born in the United States of America according to which there is a “deep state” made up of politicians, entrepreneurs and Hollywood celebrities close to the world of pedophilia and politically active against the outgoing president of the United States of America Donald Trump. Facta has already covered QAnon in detail here.

Related articles