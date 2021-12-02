No turning point, Parma does not take off, a goal is enough for Brescia to conquer the Tardini and return first

Parma rolled on the Tardini track, but did so until the 94th minute, until the referee whistled three times without ever taking off. At Brescia 15 ‘is enough to handle the Parma case. The first 15 ‘are without history: in fact the swallows find the goal in the 7’ with Cistana. The Crusaders react, but little by little: they prove to be there, but they don’t scare Inzaghi except on two clear occasions. And in a moment Brescia returns to scare, so much fear: to save Iachini we think the intersection of the posts and Buffon (still decisive). Parma gets too scared and ends intimidated, contracted. Second half by Parma, except for the central ten minutes in which the swallows come forward and reach a record number of corners and a post (after another save by Buffon). Parma still with fresh forces (closes with three points) to push for the final forcing: but always finds a blue wall (precise and never in trouble) that rejects or lacks precision (and a pinch of bad luck) in the last touch. For Iachini there is still a lot to do. Meanwhile, Inzaghi is back first in the standings.

Triple whistle: Parma 0-1 Brescia

93 ‘Brescia earns a free kick (and breathes)

91 ‘Sponda di Inglese in the area, but Tutino’s shot is very weak

90 ‘4’ of recovery

89 ‘Inside Bajic outside Moreo (well away from the Brescia bench)

88 & # 39; Parma earns a free-kick

85 & # 39; Parma moves forward but bounces off the blue wall

84 ‘The North makes itself felt

83 ‘Inside Tutino, outside Vazquez

82 ‘Yet another corner for Brescia, Cistana is lurking: central shot, Buffon blocks

80 ‘Cobbaut crosses from the wing at the far post: Juric is there but hindered by a defender. The crushed header is out

78 & # 39; Wonderful free kick by Brunetta, Joronen flies to remove the ball from the corner

76 ‘Moreo is booked. Send the referee to that country to pardon him

74 ‘Inside Palacio and Mangraviti, outside Pajac and Tramoni

73 ‘Twelfth corner Brescia

72 & # 39; Del Prato comes out in Correja

72 ‘Slaolm di Vazquez on the edge of the Brescia area, asks a little too much: walled up, falls and touches with his hand

71 ‘Eleventh corner

70 ‘Tenth corner Brescia

68 & # 39; Brescia conquers the eighth corner. Buffonesce but does not block the ball, Bertagnoli touches, deflected: here is the ninth corner

64 ‘Inside Cavion, outside van de Looi, inside Spalek for Leris

62 & # 39; The Tardini makes itself heard. But the punishment (a kind of short angle) is to be forgotten

61 ‘Benedyczac finds the shot from the back with the ball that is coming out, in for Iacoponi anticipated

60 ‘Outside Busi and Man, inside Benedyczac and Iacoponi

58 & # 39; Nice cross from the opposite side for English: the attacker, alone, coordinates very badly. High ball

57 ‘Iachini prepares for a change.

56 ‘For a few seconds the frost fell (Parma side) at the Tardini: Pajac falls in the area. Simulation

54 ‘Palo del Brescia with Tramoni (deviation by Buffon)

53 & # 39; Parma’s pressure is definitely more energetic

51 ‘English and Man in the heart of the area do not find the right space to kick. The defense of Brescia saves

48 & # 39; English favored by a rebound wedges in the area, but his through ball is intercepted

Change on the pitch (for Parma) and on the sidelines: Iachini runs for cover and replaces Schiattarella with Juric, for calf problems, the 4th man Bordin becomes the second assistant in place of Rocca

The first half ends with Brescia ahead 1-0. Parma tries, finds two chances but overall it is not enough. First 15 ‘in which the Crusaders understand little, only swallows in the field. In fact they find the goal of the advantage in the 7th minute with Cistana. Parma struggled to react, then Vazquez gave the shock and the Crusaders found two very opportunities to equalize. Parma seems to be there, pushing but not scary. And Brescia (this time on the counterattack) scare again: Iachini will be saved by the intersection of the posts and Buffon (still decisive). Parma for 5 ‘is a bit too scared.

46 ‘Vazquez receives the ball and finds a space: he doesn’t think about it and downloads. High ball

45 ‘Parma forward, Joronen comes out and blocks

40 ‘Leris sinks into the crusade half, lets go of a torpedo that prints at the intersection of the posts, the ball falls within the range of Bertagnoli, another torpedo that Buffon opposes with a super save. The ball on Leris’ feet, ball just wide.

38 ‘The game is resumed, but Brescia is still playing the game

35 ‘Game stopped: calf problem for the second assistant referee, Rocca. The Parma medical staff is monitoring and treating him

32 & # 39; First moment of respite of the match: a lot of round the ball and broken game

29 ‘Vazquez starts on the wing, Van de Looi knocks him down: booked

27 ‘Punishment from the trocar beaten by Brunetta: ball falling in the heart of the area, English gets there but fails to give strength and direction

23 ‘Match without respite. Forward Brescia conquers another corner

21 ‘Ball to Man in the area, turns and hits but Joronen manages the deviation: the ball comes out very little

19 & # 39; Joronen punches Vazquez’s feet and tries again from distance: his cross shot passes in front of Cobbaut, lurking near the post. The Belgian fails to hit the ball

18 ‘Vazquez tries from distance: ball deflected, first corner for Parma. Repeated by a second detour

16 ‘Ugly quarter of an hour for Parma who are struggling to find solutions to stem an overflowing Parma

15 ‘Tramoni sows panic in the area. The Crusader defense is saved in the corner. The fourth for Brescia

13 ‘The two coaches, Iachini and Inzaghi, are particularly agitated in their technical areas.

10 ‘Tramoni defeats Busi, then falls in the area. Brescia protests because they want the penalty

7 & # 39; Brescia in goal. Corner kick scheme: Cistana heads off and bags

4 ‘Broadside by Tramoni, Buffon rejects with his fists

4 & # 39; Brescia immediately forward: Moreju’s cross, Parma’s defense is saved for a corner

1 ‘Parma attack from left to right. He is on the pitch with the traditional cross shirt

The formations

Parma-Brescia, second challenge for Iachini on the crusader bench. Debut for him in Parma. The 15th round of Serie B is in fact scheduled at 6 pm at the Tardini. After Sunday night’s goal in Como, Roberto Inglese starts in the starting line. With him forward Dennis Man. Osorio is also the owner. In the ward with him Danilo and Cobbaut. In midfield Schiattarella, Brunetta, Busi and Delprato. Vazquez confirmed behind the strikers.

Parma (3-4-1-2): Buffon; Osorio, Danilo, Cobbaut; Busi, Juric, Schiattarella, Brunetta, Delprato; Vazquez; Man, English.

Coach: Iachini.

Brescia (4-3-2-1): Joronen; Mateju, Chancellor, Cistana, Pajac; Bertagnoli, van de Looi, Bisoli; Tramoni, Léris; Moreo. Coach: Inzaghi.