no upside in sight, more details on balance sheet rolloff From Investing.com

Investing.com – Not an easy task for Jerome Powell. On the one hand there is a market at the levels of the Volcker era, on the other a market that has entered into correction and not yet at ease with the new post-pandemic economic cycle. Traders are not expecting a policy change in tonight’s decision (20:00 CET), but they will be paying close attention to forward guidance and in particular on the beginning of the budget tightening.

"The Fed will announce the latest round of purchases at today's meeting, while President Powell will signal the first rate hike at the March meeting," analysts from Bank of America say, while for Societe Generale the central bank "will reject market forecasts of more than four hikes for 2022".

A 7% price increase, coupled with the rapid recovery in the labor market, necessitated a normalization of monetary policy, with the Fed saying at its last meeting in December that it would end the emergency asset purchase program at March signaling at least three hikes in the benchmark interest rate in 2022.

Get used to a context of (almost) zero lower bound, the markets have had a period of adjustment but now, according to CME futures, 4 rate hikes are being incorporated into prices. What struck most, according to many analysts, was the announcement of the budget roll-off, a path that could lead to a liquidity shock on markets accustomed to constant central bank interventions.

“The rumors of the reduction in the size of the balance sheet came as a bit of a surprise,” Stéphan Monier, Chief Investment Officer of Lombard Odier Private Bank wrote in a research note. “Thanks to asset purchases, the Fed has more than doubled its balance sheet since the start of the pandemic: total assets jumped from $ 4.2 trillion in February 2020 to $ 8.8 trillion earlier this year. , equal to 40% of the country’s gross domestic product “.

But why is this important to investors? During the pandemic, Monier explains, “the joint sovereign bond buying strategy – limiting the pool of safe assets available to investors – coupled with historically low interest rates, calmed markets and pushed equity indices to record levels.” And now that that support is easing and rates are about to rise, this will have “implications across all asset classes.”

“In economic terms – adds the IOC of the Swiss bank – we just have to ask ourselves when the rate hikes will start to slow down the growth of the United States. As an answer, we can look at the cost of capital, comparing the growth of the productive potential of the economy. with inflation-adjusted 10-year interest rates. Real rates have risen from -1% earlier this year to around -0.75% currently, their highest level in nine months and, despite hikes, will remain historically low. The three 25 basis point rate hikes forecast for 2022 may also struggle to bring US real rates into positive territory in 2022. Previous cycle peaked in 2018 with real rates at 1% and the 10-year nominal rate at 3% “.

What does this mean for asset classes? According to the manager, equities will perform “well throughout 2022, absorbing the impact of rate hikes” as long as economic growth remains solid. “In this inflationary environment, however, investors would be better off” favoring companies that they are better able to protect their revenues from rising costs like value stocks. “

To a lesser extent, the expert points out, “even selective cyclical names should benefit from solid economic activity, while small caps appear to have attractive valuations.”

In line with the normalization of policies in the United States and the eurozone, Lombardier Odier focuses on “short-dated bonds and floating rate corporate debt”, while at the asset class level “we are underweight both government bonds and credit. investment grade versus Asian dollar credit and Chinese renminbi debt which offer portfolio diversification possibilities. ”